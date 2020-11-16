Here at Android Central, we're happy to admit that Apple's iPad is a fantastic machine that just can't be matched by anything in the Android space. From its easy-to-use software, rich ecosystem of powerful apps, and incredible hardware, they're just so darn good. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to add a tablet to your shopping or wish list, as evident by this deal from Best Buy.

The iPad normally costs $330, but so long as you have a My Best Buy account, it can be yours for only $280 with 32GB of storage — a full $50 off. That's a hefty discount for an Apple product, and if you don't already have an account with Best Buy, you can create one for free in just a matter of seconds.

This deal also applies to the model with 128GB of storage, which sees a $70 discount for a final price of $360.

This is the regular iPad, meaning you don't get the edge-to-edge display found on the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro. However, if you want a powerful machine will full access to everything Apple's tablet ecosystem has to offer, this is a fantastic deal no matter if you get the 32GB of 128GB variant.

Taking a quick look at the iPad, it packs a mighty punch given the small price. It's powered by the A12 Bionic chip, which is the same one that shipped with the iPhone XS a couple of years ago. While it's not the newest chipset Apple offers these days, it's still more than powerful enough for any app/game you want to run on the iPad. From Call of Duty: Mobile to running two apps side-by-side, the iPad has ample power to get you through any task.

The 10.2-inch display offers a large canvas for everything you want to do, and thanks to a 2160 x 1620 resolution, it also ensures that all of your content looks as good as can be. To protect your iPad from other users, there's the trusty Touch ID fingerprint sensor to keep it nice and safe.

Outside of the iPad itself, one of its strong suits is the wide array of accessories you can get for it. Plan on doing a lot of typing for school or work? You can get the Smart Keyboard and turn it into a makeshift laptop. Want to draw all day long? Pick up the Apple Pencil and let your artistic talents fly.

These savings on the iPad won't last forever, so if you've been eyeing the iPad as a gift for you or someone else this holiday, now's a great time to buy.