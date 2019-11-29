Modern phones and tablets often have an issue with storage, and SSD's often have a problem with being physically too big. The RAVpower mini SSD solves both these issues with 1TB of storage for all your files, and physical size of just 1.5 x 3.5 inches. Seriously, this thing is tiny, light, and fits anywhere you need it to.
The mini SSD comes in two sizes, 512GB, and the 1TB one that I recommend. It's currently $30 off right now, making it a steal for anyone on-the-go. I use it for storing large video files from my Pixel 4XL when I am traveling. The signal is spotty where I live, and uploading 3GB of video file to Google photos over a carrier network can be problematic. By plugging the mini SSD directly into the USB-C slot of the Pixel 4, I can quickly transfer everything I need.
Teeny Tiny, but MASSIVE
RAVPower mini SSD 1TB
My storage solution
I have used this little thing way more than I thought I would. It's the perfect solution for those phones and tablets with low internal storage.
I like the RAVPower so much I now use it as the primary storage solution for my Surface Go. I bought the smaller Surface GO with only 32GB, so having the added 1TB storage from the RAVPower makes all the difference in terms of workflow. If you have been looking for a storage solution and like to keep things compact, the RAVPower SSD mini is perfect, and at just over $130, it's a great bargain too.
