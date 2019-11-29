Modern phones and tablets often have an issue with storage, and SSD's often have a problem with being physically too big. The RAVpower mini SSD solves both these issues with 1TB of storage for all your files, and physical size of just 1.5 x 3.5 inches. Seriously, this thing is tiny, light, and fits anywhere you need it to.

The mini SSD comes in two sizes, 512GB, and the 1TB one that I recommend. It's currently $30 off right now, making it a steal for anyone on-the-go. I use it for storing large video files from my Pixel 4XL when I am traveling. The signal is spotty where I live, and uploading 3GB of video file to Google photos over a carrier network can be problematic. By plugging the mini SSD directly into the USB-C slot of the Pixel 4, I can quickly transfer everything I need.