The Coolpad Tracker helps you keep tabs on the most important things in your life. With companion apps for Android and iOS, you can check in on the GPS location of your car, luggage, bike, backpack, or anything else of value. It's tough enough to handle the bumps and splashes of day-to-day life, and with nationwide cellular coverage, you'll never be out of tracking range.

This is the perfect time of year to invest in a Coolpad Tracker to help you keep all your new purchases safe and close at hand! And with holiday travel underway, it's never been a better time to have a little peace of mind regarding your luggage. So we're excited to announce this giveaway in partnership with Coolpad! Keep reading for all the details and to enter.

THE GIVEAWAY

The Prizes

Fifteen winners will recieve a Sprint Tracker by Coolpad with 60 days of free Sprint service.

How To Enter

Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. US Entries Only.

The giveaway is open through December 12, 2019, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Sprint Tracker by Coolpad Black Friday Giveaway

