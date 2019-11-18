Source: Courtney Lynch / Android Central Pictured: Xiaomi Mi Band 4

When you're deciding between two products on Black Friday, it's easy to settle for the cheaper option. Cheap is always better, right? Wrong. In some cases, this may not affect the performance of the product. However, that's not the case when choosing a fitness tracker or smartwatch. Sure, low price tags are tempting, especially when Black Friday rolls around, but don't forget that you can get a cheap no-name tracker at any point during the year. The result is often the same no matter when you opt for a generic fitness tracker: unreliable performance and an inevitably short lifespan. The good news is that Black Friday is your chance to find a brand-name fitness tracker or smartwatch at a reduced price. As you begin your search, you'll quickly notice just how many no-name trackers are out there. Not to mention the fact that they look strikingly similar to some of the industry leaders out there, but don't be fooled. Just because they've been strategically designed to resemble these superior products doesn't mean they'll come close to matching the performance. Of all the Black Friday mistakes you could make, falling for a look-alike is a bad one. Fortunately, many of the brand-name fitness trackers and smartwatches that you'll want to look for are still affordable. You'll get a better product that's going to last longer and offer more features and functionality.

Apple Watch wannabe

This might be Android Central, but there's no denying that the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there. Not surprisingly, there are many cheap wannabe products out there and we encourage you to steer clear of them. One example is the 321OU Smartwatch. It's kind of bizarre how much it resembles the Apple Watch, but it doesn't hold a candle to the real thing. Watch out for contradictory statements, like claiming the device is waterproof then cautioning against wearing it in the shower or while swimming. For being an Apple Watch look-alike, this imitator falls short. Many of its features are not available with iOS devices, including text message notifications, remote camera control, and apps. You'll also only have basic tracking, including steps, distance, and calories. You won't have more specific workout options that the real Apple Watch offers, like running, cycling, hiking, rowing, and elliptical training. When you start your Black Friday shopping, it's unlikely you'll see any major discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 5. However, previous models might see some price cuts. You can already score the Apple Watch Series 3 for under $200. You'll enjoy calls and smartphone notifications, GPS, fitness and health tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Apple Pay, app support, and more. If you're not adamant about having the latest version, this is an amazing deal. If the Apple Watch Series 3 price tag is still a bit steep for your budget, you can go with a more affordable option like the Amazfit Bip. This smartwatch offers many of the features you look for in a smartwatch at a fraction of the price. Plus, it's owned by Huami, which is one of the leaders in the market. You can count on this watch to deliver good quality and performance without falling under the 'cheap no-name' category.

OG smartwatch Apple Watch Series 3 Top competitor The Apple Watch has been paving the way for the smartwatch industry for years now. Whether you invest in the most recent model or a previouse one, you'll enjoy all of the features it has to offer. $189 at Amazon

$141 at Walmart

Budget-friendly smartwatch Amazfit Bip Pay less, get more If you want a smartwatch but you don't want the hefty price tag that comes with it, choose a budget-friendly alternative like the Amazfit Bip. It still has GPS, activity and sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, notifcations, and more. $80 at Amazon

$100 at Walmart

Fitbit Versa impostor

Another major player in the fitness tracker and smartwatch world is none other than Fitbit. One of the most popular products to date is the Fitbit Versa. The second edition was just released, so it's unclear whether that will be marked down for Black Friday. The original Versa is still a solid choice, and it's currently available for a modest $135. That's not bad at all for a reputable brand that's known for being one of the best in the wearable market.

It should go without saying that there's not a no-name tracker out there that could compare to what Fitbit brings to the table. The Versa boasts 24/7 heart-rate tracking, four-day battery life, 15+ exercise modes, on-screen workouts, 5 ATM water resistance, smartphone notifications (plus quick replies for Android users), music storage, sleep tracking, and more. Unfortunately, the cheap no-name brands will still try to sway you with their lower price tags. Take the KUNGIX Smartwatch, for example. You can receive notifications but not interact with them. You can control music but not store it. You'll have activity tracking but no on-screen workouts. Noticing a theme? The cheaper look-alike products often fall short where it matters most.

Industry favorite Fitbit Versa Stay fit with Fitbit It's no secret that Fitbit is one of the go-to brands in the realm of fitness trackers and wearables. Whether you want an innovative smartwatch or an affordble tracker, there's something for everyone. $135 at Amazon

$147 at Walmart

Galaxy Fit look-alike

Maybe you have no interest in spending money on a full-blown smartwatch. Perhaps you'd prefer to keep things simple with a fitness tracker. There's plenty of those to go around. While the Samsung Galaxy Fit was only released earlier this year, we're already seeing some discounts on this fitness tracker. It's compact, lightweight, and will track your activity, sleep, and heart rate. More specifically, it can automatically detect and track six activities with the option of more than 90 additional workouts. You'll also have notifications, a week of battery life, and 5 ATM water resistance. For under $100, this is a steal. If this happens to be your first time purchasing a fitness tracker, you might be hesitant to spend a lot. When it comes to low-cost options, there's no shortage of trackers to choose from. Be careful not to fall for a look-alike, though.

The Willful Fitness Tracker is one of many cheap products that's not the same as the real thing. The price might be right, but remember to look at the features and specs. There's only an IP68 waterproof rating, which is only good for accidental splashes. The battery life isn't any better and it doesn't come close to the 90 workouts offered by the Galaxy Fit. For those who even find the Galaxy Fit to be a bit expensive, there are still better choices out there than a cheap look-alike. Take a look at the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. You'll have activity and sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, notifications, 5 ATM water resistance, connected GPS, and more. I've had this tracker for a couple of months now and it gets the job done. It's extremely lightweight, too, so it's easy to forget you're wearing it. Most importantly, the 20-day battery life is simply unmatched.

Simple but smart Samsung Galaxy Fit Track it all If you're looking for a simple but smart fitness tracker that can track it all, you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Fit. It's not a smartwatch, but it comes close. It's also one of the most affordable options. $79 at Amazon

Stick to your budget Xioami Mi Band 4 Budget-friendly tracking If you're on an especially strict budget this holiday season, you can still find a quality fitness tracker at a low price. Don't settle for the cheap no-name brands when you can invest in a reputable brand like Xioami. $39 at Amazon