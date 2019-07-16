DNA tests aren't just great for learning more about yourself and your distant ancestors before you; they can help you discover long-lost family members or even reveal health patterns and hereditary conditions. This Prime Day, the two most popular consumer DNA tests — 23andMe and AncestryDNA — are both on sale for half their usual price. If you've been curious to try one of these for yourself but have held back because of the cost, there's no better time than now!

For health screening

23andMe

23andMe is more expensive, but tests for more than just heritage. Along with testing for over 1000 regions of ethnicity, it looks for YDNA and mtDNA (paternal and maternal), as has health markers for finding issues like celiac and hereditary hearing loss.

For personal discovery

AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA doesn't offer health screening, but it has a massive database of users and attempts to match opt-in customers together to help reconnect long-lost family members. That's not a bad deal for half the price of 23andMe.

There's a lot you can learn about yourself by taking a genealogical DNA test, from mapping out your family tree generations and generations back to discovering whether or not you're a carrier for certain inherited conditions.

You can even learn how the DNA of your ancestors has affected your traits, like your facial features and also how you perceive particular tastes and smells — ever hear about how your DNA affects your preference towards avocado or cilantro?

No matter what the case, now's a great time to grab a DNA test — get in on these deals before the Prime Day sales run out!

