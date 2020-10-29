Not to be left behind by Walmart, Target, and Best Buy kicking off early Black Friday sales, Amazon has today taken the wraps off a whole bunch of deals on its first-party hardware.
The early Black Friday deals on Echo devices, Fire TV, Kindle, Ring devices, and more bring these Amazon products down to record low prices for a limited time in order to celebrate Alexa's birthday which apparently falls on November 6 (if a disembodied virtual assistant can have a birthday, that is). Existential questions said, the deals actually bring back some of Prime Day's best deals without the need to be a Prime member this time as well as some new offers on products like Fire TV Sticks that were sorely missed a couple of weeks back.
Best early Black Friday Amazon Device deals
Though we know already that Amazon is running daily deals in the lead-up to Black Friday with its Holiday Dash promotion, the deals launching today on Amazon devices are probably some of the most sought after during Black Friday so this sale is an especially good chance to save. Check out the best deals highlighted below and hit up the full sale for all of the offers.
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
- : Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $139.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's half price at $45 off right now which is a match for the new low it set during Prime Day. Just $5 more snags you a Blink Mini camera, too.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's back down to its best-ever price right now.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
You can save 50% on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It's equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. Today's discount takes $65 off.
Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. It's only $10 right now, a match for its Prime Day discount.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $139.99 at Amazon
With better motion detection, and improved compatibility with faster, modern Wi-Fi networks, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful battery-operated video doorbell. This is its best price drop yet at $60 off.
Amazon Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
The Kindle excels at the basics, delivering a front light that makes it easier to read books at night and Audible integration. It's $30 off right now which is a match for its best-ever discount.
Other deals worth considering
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $27.99 (Was $40)
- Fire TV Cube — $79.99 (Was $120)
- Fire TV Recast — $129.99 (Was $230)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition — $34.99 (Was $70)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) — $149.99 (Was $230)
- Echo Buds — $79.99 (Was $130)
- Echo Auto — $19.99 (Was $40)
Amazon Black Friday plans
Though we've only just had Amazon's huge Prime Day event, we're already looking ahead to Black Friday — and so is Amazon!
Though Black Friday itself isn't until November 27, Amazon has already kicked off the savings with its Holiday Dash promotion. Hot on the heels of Prime Day, the Holiday Dash event promises to offer "Black Friday-worthy" deals with fresh deals dropping every day.
The rotating selection of daily deals will feature some big-name brands and popular product categories as we continue to move closer to Black Friday itself. Though it doesn't have a brick-and-mortar strategy to worry about, Amazon's Black Friday plans are similar in spirit to those already outlined by other retailers where the deals are starting much earlier this year than normal, offering shoppers a chance to tick off everyone on their holiday gift list without going into a store.
Keep up to date with Black Friday deals
Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year's biggest shopping sale as it becomes available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.