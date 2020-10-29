Not to be left behind by Walmart, Target, and Best Buy kicking off early Black Friday sales, Amazon has today taken the wraps off a whole bunch of deals on its first-party hardware.

The early Black Friday deals on Echo devices, Fire TV, Kindle, Ring devices, and more bring these Amazon products down to record low prices for a limited time in order to celebrate Alexa's birthday which apparently falls on November 6 (if a disembodied virtual assistant can have a birthday, that is). Existential questions said, the deals actually bring back some of Prime Day's best deals without the need to be a Prime member this time as well as some new offers on products like Fire TV Sticks that were sorely missed a couple of weeks back.

Best early Black Friday Amazon Device deals

Though we know already that Amazon is running daily deals in the lead-up to Black Friday with its Holiday Dash promotion, the deals launching today on Amazon devices are probably some of the most sought after during Black Friday so this sale is an especially good chance to save. Check out the best deals highlighted below and hit up the full sale for all of the offers.

Other deals worth considering

Amazon Black Friday plans

Though we've only just had Amazon's huge Prime Day event, we're already looking ahead to Black Friday — and so is Amazon!

Though Black Friday itself isn't until November 27, Amazon has already kicked off the savings with its Holiday Dash promotion. Hot on the heels of Prime Day, the Holiday Dash event promises to offer "Black Friday-worthy" deals with fresh deals dropping every day.

The rotating selection of daily deals will feature some big-name brands and popular product categories as we continue to move closer to Black Friday itself. Though it doesn't have a brick-and-mortar strategy to worry about, Amazon's Black Friday plans are similar in spirit to those already outlined by other retailers where the deals are starting much earlier this year than normal, offering shoppers a chance to tick off everyone on their holiday gift list without going into a store.

