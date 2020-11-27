The list of trusted Pixel 5 wireless chargers is still somewhat short right now — we'll get to why in a second — but the best wireless charger for Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds owners is 20% off this Black Friday and you should grab it before it sells out or expires.

If you're rocking a beautiful new Google Pixel 5 — or still going strong with your Pixel 4 or 4 XL — a wireless charger is something you'll want to invest in. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL didn't have the longest battery lives at launch, and while the Pixel 5 is the first Pixel to actually get all-day battery life , there's going to come a point where that quick wireless top-off isn't just going to be a luxury, it's going to be a necessity.

iOttie's latest wireless charger combines a 15W EPP wireless charging stand for your phone with a 5W flat charging pad that's perfectly sized for the Pixel Buds, but you can also use it to charge a second phone or some other accessory.

This duo charger is the same price as the also-on-sale Google Pixel Stand, but the Pixel Stand only charges at 10W and only charges a single device at a time. Oh, and while the Pixel Stand is boring white plastic that attracts dust and shows every little spec of it vividly, the variegated charcoal grey of the iOttie iON Wireless Duo hides dirt and fits in better with most home decor.

Wireless charging and the Google Pixel series have a long, torrid history. Wireless charging first arrived on the Pixel 3, but you could only get 10W on the Google Pixel Stand. The Pixel 4 was supposed to get 10W wireless charging on more chargers — and technically, it did — but finding chargers that actually worked was a complete and utter pain. See, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series both use the Extended Power Profile for Qi wireless charging, but accessory makers don't put that into listings most of the time. That means finding a wireless charger you like, then looking it up on the Wireless Power Consortium's Product Database to see if it then supports EPP and outputs at 15W. Then you have to go entry by entry because the company didn't use the final product name when filing with the WPC.

Luckily, the iOttie Wireless Duo does support EPP and 15W, so we know for sure that it works with your Google Pixel 5. Why can't it be this easy for all wireless chargers?!