Although the UK doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, that hasn't stopped us from getting in on the festival of consumerism that is Black Friday. Many UK retailers have deals and special offers live right now covering the whole Black Friday period, going right through until Cyber Monday.
And with non-essential brick-and-mortar stores across the country still closed, the only place to find Black Friday deals is online. That's why we've rounded up the best of Black Friday in the UK for you right here, covering everything from Android phones to tablets, laptops, gaming, TVs and more!
Best UK Black Friday deals at a glance:
- Amazon: See all Amazon UK's Black Friday deals
- Carphone Warehouse: Deals on phones and network service plans
- Argos: Up to 50% off toys, games and more
- Newegg: Black Friday PC part deals galore
- Ebuyer: Save on PCs, monitors and more
New sales/promotions are coming in all the time, so be sure to keep checking back as we regularly update this list with the best current offers.
The best curated Black Friday deals
Smart home deals
Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd gen. | £159 at Amazon
Though it's not the cheapest smart thermostat system, the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) supports most HVAC systems, and can build schedules automatically based on your heating and cooling patterns. It's absolutely still worth picking up, and now cheaper than ever for UK buyers.
Amazon Fire TV Devices | £24.99 at Amazon
All of the Amazon Fire TV Stick devices are now on sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as £19.99! This includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 | 34% off at Amazon
A smart doorbell makes it convenient to answer your door from anywhere in the world — or just upstairs if you're being lazy — but it works as a great security camera, too. And for Black Friday, Ring's Video Doorbell 3 is available for 34% off, a massive saving of £60 compared to the standard price.
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera | £35 off at Amazon
This wireless, battery-powered HD security camera lets you monitor your home at any time, wherever you are, using an app on your phone. It's weather-resistant so you can place it indoors or outside, and it even lets you hear and speak with guests on the other end using the Blink app on your phone.
Philips Hue smart lighting | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Add Philips Hue smart lighting to your home at a discount with this Black Friday sale at Amazon. Starter kits, add-on bulbs and other lights are included in the sale while supplies last.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | £80 off at Amazon
Pick up the 5-piece Ring Alarm starter kit on sale at Best Buy and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed. Today's deal saves you £80 off the regular cost of these products.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | 50% off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the best bedside or office clocks you can find. It's got a big, bright 5-inch display, a camera for video calls, and best of all, it can show all of your photos through Amazon Photos when you want to take a look at something that isn't work. Today you can save £40, and also bundle it with an Amazon smart plug for just £12 extra, or two Hue bulbs for £10 extra.
Audio deals
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | £21 off at Amazon
The all-new Echo Dot smart speaker is now discounted by £21 at Amazon for Black Friday. This speaker lets you use Alexa to voice control compatible smart home devices, get the answers to your questions, play music, and more.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | £30 off at Amazon
Sitting in between the Echo Dot and Echo Studio (mentioned below), we have the regular Amazon Echo. This middle-child strikes a fantastic balance of offering powerful Alexa features and impressive sound quality for a respectable price. With a hefty £30 discount for Black Friday, it's a smart home speaker must-have!
Amazon Echo Studio | £30 off at Amazon
The Echo Studio gives you the same Alexa experience found on the Echo and Echo Dot, but it massively upgrades audio quality in every way imaginable. Featuring five directional speakers and support for a wide variety of high-quality audio formats, the Echo Studio makes all of your music sound downright incredible.
Sony XM3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones | £19 off at Amazon
The Sony XM3 noise-canceling wireless headphones are currently discounted down to £219 at Amazon UK, saving you 8% off their regular cost. These are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. They last for up to 30 hours on a single charge and can recharge for up to five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.
Huawei FreeBuds Pro | £130 at Amazon
The Huawei FreeBuds Pro deliver great audio quality, fully-featured noise-canceling functionality and long battery life, plus intuitive gesture controls. They'll work great with any Android phone, and at £130 just two months after launch, they're an absolute steal.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | 42% off at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look like beans, fit in everyone's ears, and have a great sound profile. ANC is a bit lacking, but they will still do a great job for the majority of users. The £100 mark is usually the territory of budget buds, so the Beans stand up very well at this price point.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | £60 off at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds Plus offer a near-perfect balance of sound quality, battery life, and ease of use. And while they lack active noise canceling, the affordable price and compact form factor means it's hard to complain. A 38% saving on these buds is pretty wild.
Phones, Tablets & Accessories deals
Amazon Fire HD 10 | £89.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by £60 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | £70 off at Amazon
Samsung has cut the price of the regular Galaxy Tab S7 down to £549 from £619. This discount applies to the Wi-Fi model alone, but it makes an excellent tablet even more affordable.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ | £80 off at Amazon
The Galaxy S7+ has been marked down by £80, now retailing at £719, bringing it down from £799. Arguably the best Android tablet, it's worth taking advantage of this if you were planning on picking one up. This deal applies just to the Wi-Fi model and not the 5G version, that one still costs £999.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G | From £31 per month at O2
The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a big, beautiful screen and S Pen support, along with that all-important 5G connectivity. This is pretty much the best Android tablet you can buy right now, and if you're looking at spreading the cost along with a service plan, this deaal is definitely worth a look.
OnePlus 8 Pro | £599 at Amazon
More than six months after launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still a great all-round Android phone that doesn't compromise in any area. The big, beautiful, fast screen, the best cameras ever in a OnePlus phone, fast and reliable in-screen fingerprint and, wireless charging and IP68 water resistance are all great reasons to pick one up in late 2020.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | £499-599 at Amazon
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition brings everything that's great about the higher-end S20 models to a more affordable package, with a flat display, a big battery and in a wide range of colors. The 4G version is yours for £499, or future-proof with added 5G connectivity for an extra £100.
Samsung Galaxy S10 | £50 off at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has all the modern bells and whistles Samsung offers in 2020, but you can save a little more if you opt for last year's flagship. You'll gain a more premium design, a sharper display, and a more manageably-sized phone with the S10. Now starting from £499, it's a lot more tempting with Samsung's new guaranteed updates policy.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Save £260 at EE
This is an on-contract deal for the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You'll get a smooth 120Hz screen, a capable triple-camera setup and conveniences like Qi wireless charging in our top-rated Android phone. And this Black Friday it's more affordable than ever at EE.
Oppo Find X2 Pro | £799 at Amazon
With quick performance, a beautiful display, up to 5X zoom camera and superfast 65W charging, the Oppo Find X2 Pro delivers just about everything you could want from a premium Android flagship in 2020. And it's due to be updated to the latest Android 11 in Europe before the end of 2020.
Google Pixel 4a 5G | £449 at Amazon
The Pixel 4a 5G's appeal goes beyond the addition of 5G connectivity. You'll also get a fantastic ultrawide rear camera, a bigger display and quicker gaming performance thanks to the speedier Snapdragon 765G chipset. And with a 3,800mAh battery onboard, battery anxiety should become a thing of the past.
Sony Xperia 5 | £479 at Amazon
The Xperia 5 still stands up well a year on from release, and the unique 21:9 form factor lets you fit more emails, tweets or other content on the screen while still fitting easily into one hand.
Sony Xperia 1 II | £300 off at Carphone Warehouse
Sony's Xperia 1 II comes with just about everything you could want out of a high-end phone in 2020. There's the highest display density in any handset, with a super-tall 21:9 4K OLED panel. The unique triple-camera array brings the expertise of its Alpha camera team to smartphones for the first time. Yours for £300 less this Black Friday. Or if you're buying on contract, £99 upfront and £35 per month will get you the Xperia 1 II and a 100GB 5G plan on Vodafone.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G | £199 at Amazon
Xiaomi just announced the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G today, but you can get essentially the same phone for £30 off today with the Mi 10T Lite 5G. With a smooth 120 Hz display, a powerful processor, 5G support and an array of esoteric colorways, it's one of the nicest budget phones to launch in 2020.
Amazon Kindle | £49.99 at Amazon
The entry-level Kindle is now discounted by £20 at Amazon. It features an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. It also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | £54.99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a £45 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | £80 off at Amazon
Last year's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, and this Black Friday, it sees a massive £80 discount. The Watch Active 2 boasts a slim and lightweight design, ample health-tracking features, and responsive software that's a joy to use.
Fitbit Versa 2 | 35% off at Amazon
This smartwatch is accessible, has unrivaled fitness tracking capabilities, and doesn't falter with core aspects such as the display, performance, and battery life. Fitbit's getting really good at making smartwatches, and it's hard to turn down the Versa 2 for just £129 this Black Friday.
Laptop & PC Component deals
Speed and storage: Samsung 860 EVO 512GB SSD | £47 off
An SSD is an excellent way to add performance and storage to your custom PC, and for Black Friday, Amazon Canada has tons of SSD deals to choose from. One of the best is for the Samsung 860 EVO, offering 512GB of storage and 550MB/s read speeds for almost half the normal retail price..
Sabrent Rocket PCIe SSD | £38 at Amazon
Supporting the PCIe 3.0 standard, the Rocket is a seriously fast drive for Intel or AMD PCs and makes a fantastic boot drive at an insane price.
Samsung 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor | 24% off at Amazon
A powerful gaming PC is nothing without a good monitor, so use this Black Friday to pick one up if you need to. This one from Samsung has a 27-inch screen size, a stunning curved design, and a crisp 1080p Full HD resolution. With support for AMD FreeSync, your games will look as smooth as can be.
Asus Chromebook Flip C436 | £200 off at Amazon
Powerful Chromebooks like the ASUS C436 will help you make the most out of the Android and Linux apps you can run on this operating system. Normally retailing at £999, this Chromebook is a bit heavy on the wallet. Selling at £799 for 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel i5 processor? It's a cost that's easier to swallow.
HP Chromebook X360 | £100 off at Amazon
You can get £100 off all SKUs of this premium Chromebook. Whether you opt for the now £399 Intel Pentium Gold model, or the £599 Intel i5-equipped version, you'll be saving a fair bit of money. This deal lasts through the 4th of December.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | From £629 at Amazon
Amazon has serious discounts on various configurations of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with savings ranging from £170 at the low end, to a very nice £469 discount on the highest-specced Core i7 model.
Razer Blade Stealth | £999 at Currys PCWorld
With an Intel Core i7, a GTX 1650 GPU and a massive 512GB SSD, this deal on the Razer Blade Stealth is simply unmissable. You won't get a better 13-inch laptop at this price.
Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD | From £75 at Amazon
A perfect drive to base your new Ryzen PC around, with the PCIe 4.0 standard offering performance never seen before in consumer-grade PCs.
Gaming deals
Razer Blade 2020 15-inch | £551 off at Amazon
If you want the best all-round Razer laptop, then the Razer Blade 15 should be your first choice. It's sleek and sophisticated looking, but underneath contains both budget-friendly specs or an insane amount of horsepower. Configured with an RTX 2070 and Full HD 144Hz display, you'll save a huge 28% on the RRP this Black Friday.
Limited Edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Argos
This limited edition Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch comes with exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons, fortnite preinstalled and a neat Fortnite design on the dock. Perfect for the Fortnite obsessive in your life.
Xbox One/Series X/PS4 Games | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Whether you're taking some time off for the holidays or just want to relax during the weekend, kicking back with a few video games is always a nice way to treat yourself. Amazon is currently offering as much as 46% off select console games, including Watch Dogs: Legion, FIFA 21, and Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition | £70 at Amazon and Argos
Customizable buttons, additional triggers, trigger stops, adjustable sensitivity, it even has RGB lighting. This is about half the price of an Xbox Elite Series 2 while offering the same kind of features and performance. Unmissable.
Television deals
Philips Smart TVs | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Save up to 20% on 4K Android Smart TVs from Philips on Amazon UK, with sizes ranging from 55- to 75-inch. Limited stock remains, so you'll have to act fast to catch these top TV deals!
LG BX 55-inch 4K Smart TV | £201 off at Very
With a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution and NVIDIA G-Sync support, this 55-inch LG OLED Smart TV is perfect for gamers, or anyone who appreciates a sharp, silky smooth image. This Black Friday, you'll save more than £200 on this 55-inch model at Very.
Samsung 4K Smart TVs | £80-100 off at Currys
An excellent price for these affordable 4K Samsung Smart TV, featuring Samsung's Crystal UHD technology and HDR10+ support, starting at just £349. This line maxes out at a 75-inch model for £799, a saving of £100.
Kitchen & Lifestyle deals
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker | £25 off at Amazon
Instant Pot is useful not just for items you'd typically slow cook in a fraction of the time, but it's great to "set and forget," allowing you to dump in ingredients, then let them pressure cook until done and be kept warm until you're ready to serve. 29% off at Amazon this Black Friday
LifeStraw 2-stage Water Filter Bottle | 26% off at Amazon
Chances are you've heard of LifeStraw a lot at this point, but have you ever considered actually buying one? Whether you're out camping or find yourself in a survival situation, having a personal water filter bottle isa really is amazing. And with a 99.9999% effectiveness rating, you can trust it to keep you safe.
23andMe Health + Ancestry | 50% off at Amazon
Ever wonder what your DNA says about your body's health? What about your ancestry? With this kit from 23andMe, you can find out both of those things. Order your kit, create an account, prepare a saliva sample, and ship it off to 23andMe. You'll then be able to view all of your results right on your phone! Now's the perfect time to buy, as Black Friday has 23andMe discounted by £75.
Carriers and 5G
Unlimited 5G | 50% off for 6 months at O2
If you're in the market for a new SIM-only 5G plan, O2's includes an impressive array of perks, and you'll only pay £15 for the first 6 months of this 18-month contract.
Unlimited 5G | £17 per month at Three
This Black Friday offer from Three is the cheapest unlimited 5G plan we've seen in the UK, and also comes with unlimited calls and texts, hotspot and "Go Roam" in selected countries.
Unlimited Data Plans | Starting at £20 per month
Vodafone's SIM-only unlimited 5G plans are cheaper this Black Friday than they've been for months. If you're looking to make the switch to 5G without worrying about data limits, now's a great time to jump onboard. We think the £23 per month plan will be the best fit for most readers.
When is Black Friday 2020?
In the U.S., Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, with sales typically running through until Monday or Tuesday the following week. In the UK, deals have been going live in the days running up to Black Friday, and are set to continue through until at least Cyber Monday on November 30.
When do Black Friday deals start?
Right now! Black Friday deals are already going live at online retailers across the UK. Each retailer has its own way of approaching Black Friday, and there are many unique sales to be found. We'll keep updating this page throughout Black Friday season so you're always up to date with the latest deals.
