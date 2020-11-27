Although the UK doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, that hasn't stopped us from getting in on the festival of consumerism that is Black Friday. Many UK retailers have deals and special offers live right now covering the whole Black Friday period, going right through until Cyber Monday.

And with non-essential brick-and-mortar stores across the country still closed, the only place to find Black Friday deals is online. That's why we've rounded up the best of Black Friday in the UK for you right here, covering everything from Android phones to tablets, laptops, gaming, TVs and more!

Best UK Black Friday deals at a glance:

New sales/promotions are coming in all the time, so be sure to keep checking back as we regularly update this list with the best current offers.

This list is being updated with new Black Friday deals all the time, so check back often.

The best curated Black Friday deals

Smart home deals

When is Black Friday 2020?

In the U.S., Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, with sales typically running through until Monday or Tuesday the following week. In the UK, deals have been going live in the days running up to Black Friday, and are set to continue through until at least Cyber Monday on November 30.

When do Black Friday deals start?

Right now! Black Friday deals are already going live at online retailers across the UK. Each retailer has its own way of approaching Black Friday, and there are many unique sales to be found. We'll keep updating this page throughout Black Friday season so you're always up to date with the latest deals.