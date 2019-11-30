Despite some bumps earlier in the year, LulzBot has been making quality printers for a long time now. The LulzBot Mini 2 is the companies most compact printer, but it still offers all of the same features as its big brother, the Taz 6. With an extra thick PEI bed and an auto-leveling system that is second to none, the Mini 2 rarely fails any print you ask it to make.

As I mentioned over on my review, I printed prints on this printer at layer heights, I would never have believed could produce such good results. At 0.3mm layer heights, it looked just as good as other printers at 0.1mm. All the prints were beautiful and required almost no post-processing to look fantastic painted.