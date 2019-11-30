Despite some bumps earlier in the year, LulzBot has been making quality printers for a long time now. The LulzBot Mini 2 is the companies most compact printer, but it still offers all of the same features as its big brother, the Taz 6. With an extra thick PEI bed and an auto-leveling system that is second to none, the Mini 2 rarely fails any print you ask it to make.
As I mentioned over on my review, I printed prints on this printer at layer heights, I would never have believed could produce such good results. At 0.3mm layer heights, it looked just as good as other printers at 0.1mm. All the prints were beautiful and required almost no post-processing to look fantastic painted.
Printing Royalty
LulzBot Mini 2
One of my favorite printers
The LulzBot Mini 2 is a printer that requires almost no effort to get right. From the first print to the last, the Mini 2 produces quality prints, every time.
The LulzBot Mini 2 is a professional workhorse, and yes, it is a little more expensive than other printers, but it's worth the money. Today it's even better because LulzBot has dropped the price by a massive $370, making it just $1,114, which is an excellent buy. My LulzBot is still one of my most used machines, churning out quality prints day after day with no let-up. There is a reason the military in the U.S. and the UK use Lulzbot printers out in the field; it's the dependability.
