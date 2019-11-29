The UK mobile operators are getting in on the Black Friday madness, and Vodafone UK has just dropped its range of on-contract deals, which includes big savings on flagship Android phones from Huawei, Samsung and Sony. Among the highlights are the Galaxy S10 5G, Xperia 5 and P30 Pro. Savings across the life of a 24-month contract with the carrier range from £300 to 600.
The sale runs from today until Monday, December 2 and, as far as Android stuff goes, breaks down like this:
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G - £48pm, £29 upfront (was £75pm, £49 upfront)
- Sony Xperia 5 - £36pm, £9 upfront + FIFA20 PS4 Bundle (was £63pm, £9 upfront)
- Huawei P30 Pro - £31pm, £9 upfront (was £52pm, £49 upfront)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A, 5GB data - £17pm, £10 upfront (was £21pm, £10 upfront)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, 5GB data - £21pm, £10 upfront (was £26pm, £10 upfront)
If you just need mobile service, Vodafone's SIM-only plans are also cheaper this weekend too. Unlimited data at 2Mbps is down to £20 per month (was £23), with 10Mbps going for £23 (was £26) and uncapped unlimited data for £27 (was £30).
Don't miss out on today's newest and best Black Friday deals
Amazon's Fire Tablet is the one Black Friday purchase you NEED to make!
Other deals include Samsung's older Galaxy S9, but we'd hesitate to buy an older handset like this on contract in late 2019.
Apple fans can also claim a free pair of (original) Airpods when they buy a recent iPhone from Voda, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.
Vodafone's also throwing in a free Nest Hub Max for new broadband customers over the weekend.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.