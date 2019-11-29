The UK mobile operators are getting in on the Black Friday madness, and Vodafone UK has just dropped its range of on-contract deals, which includes big savings on flagship Android phones from Huawei, Samsung and Sony. Among the highlights are the Galaxy S10 5G, Xperia 5 and P30 Pro. Savings across the life of a 24-month contract with the carrier range from £300 to 600.

The sale runs from today until Monday, December 2 and, as far as Android stuff goes, breaks down like this:

If you just need mobile service, Vodafone's SIM-only plans are also cheaper this weekend too. Unlimited data at 2Mbps is down to £20 per month (was £23), with 10Mbps going for £23 (was £26) and uncapped unlimited data for £27 (was £30).

Other deals include Samsung's older Galaxy S9, but we'd hesitate to buy an older handset like this on contract in late 2019.

Apple fans can also claim a free pair of (original) Airpods when they buy a recent iPhone from Voda, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

Vodafone's also throwing in a free Nest Hub Max for new broadband customers over the weekend.

