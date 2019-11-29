My favorite Black Friday buys are always the ones I wasn't expecting to pick up, but this year's takes the cake. I had held off on buying a robot vacuum for ages, but with the tons of excellent Black Friday robot vacuum deals , I couldn't resist grabbing the Shark Ion R87 when I was battling the crowds. Right now, the Shark Ion R87 is $50 off , bringing its price down to just $250, which is an excellent price for this little guy.

The Shark Ion R87 is a powerful little robot vacuum that can make sure your floors stay in tip top shape without breaking a sweat.

A little background: I have two cats and, despite the feline propoganda that says they're incredibly neat and tidy animals, they know how to create a mess. Every day is a battle against little balls of fur that seem to appear out of nowhere, tiny bits of litter tracked out of the box, and pieces of toys they've scratched or bitten off. We fight back against the scourge of our messy kitties by vacuuming every other day, but it gets a bit tedious.

Anyway, the idea of recruiting a robot vacuum into our never-ending battle was a tantalizing one, but I could never justify the price. This year, the Shark Ion R87 caught my eye when I wasn't even looking for it, so I pulled the trigger. After a quick trial run at 3 a.m., I was impressed about how capable this fella is. Plus, it's fun to watch how the cats react to the new little monster that makes strange sounds and moves on its own.

If you have pets and are tired of the constant fight against little messes that are annoying, but don't necessarily require bringing out the big guns of a full-size vacuum, then I can't recommend snapping up a robot vacuum enough.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.