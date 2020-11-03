This November will be full of Black Friday deals as stores combat overcrowding by offering more deals throughout the month and more online offers than ever before. There are already some stellar opportunities to save on everything from tech and video games to mattresses, home appliances, and more. There's even an offer on the all-new Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System that could seriously enhance your internet connection at home.

For a limited time, Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs when you purchase the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System at its regular price of $279. That saves you $80 off what these items would cost separately, and it also means you'll be able to use the Echo Dot to voice control the eero 6 and even turn off access to specific devices with your voice.

A similar deal is available on the eero 6 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System; you'll score a free Fire TV Cube (valued at $120) bundled in at the eero 6 Pro's regular price of $599.

The eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System can cover up to 5,000 square feet with wireless internet to help eliminate any Wi-Fi dead zones in your home where your devices can't receive a good connection. It's capable of allowing speeds up to 500Mbps and uses TrueMesh technology to intelligently route traffic, reducing drop-offs and letting you reliably stream content in 4K — including video games. Wi-Fi 6 offers support for over 75 devices simultaneously, and best of all, the system takes just a few minutes to setup and walks you through how to do so via the eero app. The eero 6 system even has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub inside so you can control compatible devices using Alexa and the free Echo Dot speaker included in today's deal.

Alternatively, the eero 6 Pro is the fastest eero yet, offering coverage for up to 6,000 square feet and speeds up to a gigabit. With the included Fire TV Cube, you'll be able to ask Alexa to turn on your TV, dim your smart lights, and turn on your favorite shows in 4K UHD. It also includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR.