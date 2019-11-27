Digital photo frames make great gifts around the holiday season, especially for grandparents and extended family that only visit one time a year. Best part? Black Friday is an optimal time to pick one up on sale instead of paying full price. Whether you're looking for a basic frame that makes your photos come to life or something more deluxe with a bunch of extra features, we've rounded up the best deals you'll find for Black Friday. A classic look with all the digital benefits Nixplay's Iris digital photo frame sets itself apart thanks to a fine bronze finish that emulates the look of a traditional frame. The bronze wraps around to the back, giving way to a unique honeycomb cover that's thin and light. Instead of a bulky stand, the power cable props the frame up in either portrait or landscape orientation. Setup is very easy and done through a dedicated app or through a web browser, and there's an included remote control for further management. Each frame comes with 10GB of cloud storage to hold your photos and to help share them across Nixplay frames. The 8-inch IPS display has a matte finish to cut down on glare, and the 1024x768 resolution is more than enough for a crisp look.

Premium frame well worth the money If you'd like your digital photo frame to have an eye-popping resolution, the 10-inch Aura is no doubt your best bet. It has a whopping 2048x1536 resolution centered in an attractive frame available in five different discounted colors, including Slate, Mica, Shale, Stardust, and Stone. The display adjusts brightness depending on light levels in the room, and it will put itself to sleep when it stops sensing motion. Included is unlimited cloud storage space for sharing photos, and setup is a snap through the dedicated app. A small stand on the back rotates around to handle landscape or portrait orientation. Considering this is one of the pricier digital photo frames out there, Black Friday is a great time to pick one up.

Set it on a table or mount it on the wall Nixplay's 10.1-inch widescreen digital photo frame has a 16:10 aspect ratio and IPS display with 1280x800 resolution for landscape or portrait mode. A black finish wraps around to the back where it gives way to a honeycomb cover, altogether delivering a slim look. It does include a power cable that doubles as a stand for a flat surface, but it can be removed if you want to mount the frame on a wall. Setup is as easy as possible thanks to an app for your phone, and the frame can be connected to popular social media accounts for easy sharing. Cloud storage is included, and the frame also has 8GB of internal storage so you can load your photos and let them play. Dual 2W speakers are available for short video playback, and a motion sensor will put the frame to sleep when no one is around.

An affordable digital frame perfect for college dorms Sending the kids back to college and want them to remember what home looks like? This budget digital photo frame might be the right choice, especially when you consider the elevated prices of some of the other options in this roundup. It still does a great job of displaying photos on its 7-inch display with 800x600 resolution, and it doesn't take up nearly as much room in a cramped dorm. The wood frame with black finish will fit in just about anywhere, and the back includes as SD card reader and a USB-A port for easy transfer of photos. There's no remote included, but easy controls are located on the back of the frame.

An 8-inch frame with a modern look The Nixplay Seed is a high-quality digital photo frame that lets you share images and videos through the phone app or email. If you're gifting the frame to someone who's less than tech-savvy, you'll be able to load it up with content without leaving your house. The 8-inch display has a 1024x768 resolution, and the common 4:3 aspect ratio means there's less chance you'll see black bars around the images. The back has the standard Nixplay honeycomb cover, and the built-in power cable doubles as a stand for portrait and landscape mode. A motion sensor puts the frame to sleep when it notices no one is in the room, and you can connect popular social media accounts for easy sharing.

Play video and photos with ease The NIX Advance 8-inch photo frame has a common 4:3 aspect ratio and 1024x768 resolution to make your photos and videos stand out. Part of the magic is that you can blend both types of media into the same slideshow, so you'll be able to effortlessly show off all media. The Advance doesn't bother with Wi-Fi, instead relying on a USB-A port and SD card reader on the back for local management. The frame has a modern black finish that can fit in just about anywhere, and a motion sensor will put the frame to sleep when you've exited the room. Dual 2W speakers aid with video playback, and there's a 3.5mm audio jack if you'd like to enjoy without disturbing the rest of the house.

No Wi-Fi, no worries Like the NIX Advance, BSIMB's 8-inch frame handles media locally, with a USB-A port and SD card reader on the back. However, it's just a bit less expensive for Black Friday. You get a 1024x768 resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio, and bezel around the top and sides is relatively thin for a modern look. The frame is also just 5mm thin, with a larger stand near the bottom that includes controls for slideshows, clock, and calendar. A remote control is also included for easy management. Like other premium frames, a motion sensor is included to prevent wasting energy when no one is around to view the display.

Built-in Bluetooth speakers Not only is the Nixplay Seed Wave a 13.3-inch widescreen digital photo frame with 1920x1080 resolution, it also doubles as a robust Bluetooth speaker. Yes, that's right. On the back of the frame, extending out from the center, are dual 5W speakers that actually do a solid job of delivering loud, full audio. These aren't just a gimmicky add-on; these are quality speakers that will fill a room with sound, either streamed from your phone or from media already on the frame. The frame relies on Wi-Fi connectivity to add media to the 8GB storage, handled through the app or a web browser. Like other Nixplay frames, the power cable doubles as a stand for landscape or portrait orientation, and a small silicon stand is included to prevent rattling when the speakers are bumping.

