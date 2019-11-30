DNA tests have continued to be popular year after year as more people grow curious about their families' genealogical history. There's a ton of companies offering DNA analysis, but one of the leaders in the space is AncestryDNA.

Right now, you can save close to 50% off the AncestryHealth Core kit, which includes all the core ancestral features included with a standard AncestryDNA kit along with health and wellness reports that helps to identify how your DNA might influence certain health conditions.

DNA Deal AncestryDNA: Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit This enhanced AncestryHealth Core test kit tells you quite a bit more than the standard Genetic Ethnicity Test kit from AncestryDNA, such as carrier status reports, wellness reports, how your DNA may influence certain health conditions, and more. $79.00 $149.00 $70 off See at Amazon

Once you've completed the questionnaire and sent in your saliva sample, you'll receive your origins results online in 6-8 weeks, with your health reports ready two business days later.

With this kit, you'll learn your ethnicity estimate with informative geographic detail and in-depth historical insights. You'll also see your connections to living relatives and other data. This kit usually sells for $149, but you'll save $70 with this deal. If you've ever been curious to know more about your family heritage or how your family genealogy might impact your health. You can even print out the reports and bring them to discuss the reports with your healthcare provider.

Now's the time to get in on the DNA testing craze, because you're not likely to find a deal like this after Cyber Monday wraps up. Do note that this kit cannot be activated for customers with a permanent residence in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, or Guam.