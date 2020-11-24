What's the state of the TV in your living room right now? Chances are, it's an aging screen that's been in need of an upgrade for a few years. Buying a new TV is a big purchase decision that most of us don't make that often, but when a deal like this comes around, it's a perfect excuse to finally upgrade your home entertainment.

Right now on Amazon Canada, the Samsung TU8000 is at all-time low price for its 50 and 55-inch models — both of which are down to $548 and $698, respectively.

No matter which size you opt for, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you'll see this year.

Buying a new TV can be a daunting task if it's something you haven't done in a few years, but simply put, the Samsung TU8000 has everything you could ask for in a high-end model. It's a 4K TV with support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG — meaning you can always rest assured that your content will have the best colors possible. And, thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K tech, the TV upscales non-4K content so it's as crispy as can be.

The TU8000 is also incredibly smart, as it offers support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby. If you do a lot of gaming, you'll want to take advantage of the Game Enhancer mode that "optimizes your screen for more control and minimal lag."

Samsung offers three HDMI ports for all your streaming devices and game consoles, the included remote gives you key controls in a sleek package, and the overall design of the TU8000 is wonderfully sleek.

Making a big purchase like this is one you'll want to think about before pulling the trigger, but if you've been in the market for a 4K TV, this is easily one of the best deals you'll find during Black Friday.