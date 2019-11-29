I know that it's tempting to stock up on fun gadgets and gizmos during Black Friday shopping, but while you treat yo'self don't forget to take care of yourself too! This electric toothbrush deal from Oral-B is one of the best we've seen on one of the best dental hygiene products on the market! For $30 you can pick up a Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush for yourself, or grab a few for your family members. It's a heck of a lot cheaper than getting a cavity filled, and it looks fresh to death too.

Brusha brusha brusha Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush Take care of your teeth This rechargeable electric toothbrush is one of the highest-rated on Amazon and is now available for $20 off. It comes with the base handle, one brush head, and one charger. $29.94 $49.94 $20 off $30 at Amazon

I've been using electric toothbrushes for years, but this one is way better than what currently sits by my sink. Its 3D oscillating action can remove up to 300% more plaque from your teeth than regular manual toothbrushes, plus it has a pressor sensor to make sure that you're not brushing TOO hard and damaging your enamel and bums. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

This brush comes with one brush head, but is compatible with multiple toothbrush heads from Oral-B and Braun, including the CrossAction 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, FlossAction, Deep Sweep, Ortho, and Dual Clean heads. Trust me, you want to take care of your teeth for the long haul, and it's easy to do just that with this toothbrush!