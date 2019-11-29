If you're been looking to build a home server but never got around to it, now is the time to act. There are plenty of great deals around Synology's NAS enclosures for Black Friday, and you can also pick up hard drives designed to run in these enclosures at attractive discounts.

Stream all the things Synology DiskStation DS218+ A terrific budget NAS for all your streaming needs. The DiskStation DS218+ is a great way to start off with a home server. It has two drive days that hold up to 12TB drives each, and you get 4K transcoding on the fly — ideal for playing 4K videos on devices that lack the requisite codecs. $255 at Amazon

Store all the things Seagate IronWolf 8TB HDD The perfect hard drives for your NAS. You'll need a few hard drives for your NAS, and Seagate's IronWolf series is what I recommend. They're designed to be used in NAS enclosures, and I've use several 8TB and 14TB drives in my own enclosures. These drives spin at 7200RPM and are configured to run 24/7 without any issues. $190 at Amazon

For enthusiasts Synology DiskStation DS1019+ The ultimate home server. This 5-bay behemoth is overkill if you're just looking to stream media; but if you're building a home server that handles a mail server, VPN server, and a private cloud storage solution, you should get the DS1019+. It has everything you're looking for in a home server, and Synology's DSM operating system has a host of extensible features. $552 at Amazon

The best way to get started with a home server is to look at a 2-bay offering from the likes of Synology. The DS218+ is a particularly great option as it comes with robust hardware that lets you transcode 4K videos on the fly. So even if you have a TV that doesn't have the codecs to play a particular format, you'll be able to stream those videos as the NAS handles the transcode. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

At $255, the DS218+ is $45 off its usual retail price, making it an even more enticing option. The NAS comes with 2GB of DDR3L RAM, Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB 3.0 ports, and a dual-core Intel Celeron J3355 chipset. You'll be able to slot two 12TB HDDs in the NAS, totaling 24TB of storage. The best part about picking up a Synology NAS is the software features. The brand's DiskStation Manager has a robust set of tools to extend the features on the NAS, and Synology has a suite of mobile apps for streaming audio/video, mail server, and much more.

If you need a NAS with more bays and added features, then the DS1019+ is the ideal bet. This is my primary NAS right now, and it has a vast array of features that make it stand out. You can set up a mail server, note-taking client, private cloud solution, and even a VPN server directly on the NAS. Basically, you'll be able to set up your own alternatives to publicly-available services straight from the NAS, turning it into a powerhouse. The DS1019+ also has beefier hardware in the form of a quad-core Intel Celeron J3455 chipset, 8GB of DDR3L RAM, and you even get two NVME M.2 slots at the bottom for faster caching of data. You'll be able to slot 16TB drives, with total storage at an astounding 80TB. Best of all, the DS1019+ is on sale for just $552, a massive $98 off its retail price of $640. That alone makes it worthy of your consideration if you're interested in a do-it-all solution.