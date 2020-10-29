It may not be November just yet, but Black Friday is already getting started. Some of the biggest retailers are helping to ensure stores don't get too crowded next month by offering Black Friday deals all month long and even before November begins! We'll be seeing more online offers than ever before as well at stores like Best Buy and Target.

One deal that just went live earlier today saves you $100 on the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These headphones are now on sale for just $199 at Amazon and several other retailers, though if you have a RedCard, you should shop at Target where you can save an extra 5% and grab a pair for as low as $189.99.

$100 Off Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Black Friday is getting started early with deals like this $100 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. This deal is available at various retailers while supplies last. $199.00 $299.00 $100 off See at Amazon

These headphones have active noise-cancellation you can adjust based on where you are, Bose quality sound, Bluetooth, NFC, and up to 20 hours of wireless playtime. The active noise-canceling will last up to 40 hours if you choose wired listening. They have a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system that allows you to receive phone calls and use the built-in Alexa functionality. A firmware update will also bring Bose AR to these headphones for new ways to travel, exercise, and more.

Read more about them in this 4.5 star Bose QC 35 II review, which called them the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. Joe Maring said "I've always enjoyed listening to music, but with these headphones, I find myself wanting to just sit on the couch, throw them on, and close my eyes while listening to some of my favorite tunes."

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders over $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.