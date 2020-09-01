Amazon has a fresh new set of daily deals today, and one of those deals is the Bissell EV675 self-charging pet-hair cleaning robot vacuum. Grab your new robot pal for just $169.99. It normally sells for $300, so you're saving $130 with this deal. This is easily the lowest price we have seen for this vacuum so far in 2020 and is a match for the price it hit during Black Friday sales last year making this one of the best robot vacuum deals around right now. Amazon deals don't last forever though, so act while you can.

The Bissell robot vacuum features a Triple Action cleaning system. It combines dual edge brushes, a rotating brush roll, and powerful suction so it can pick up all the debris on your floor, including pet hair. The brushes can also reach all the corners and edges around your home. The vacuum works on multiple surfaces, including hardwood and carpet. Just put it in Carpet Boost mode for a little extra suction and a better clean.

The dirt bin has a capacity of 0.4 liters. It uses a low profile design so it can sneak under furniture. The vacuum is also outfitted with a series of automatic sensors, which can detect stairs and other potential drop-offs. It's also smart enough that you can set schedules, so the Bissell only comes out and cleans when it's most convenient for you.

The Lithium-ion battery lasts for up to 100 minutes and cleans all by itself without adult supervision. When it detects low battery levels it will return to its docking station to recharge.

The vacuum comes with extra filters and side brushes. Users give it 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 365 reviews. Need more options? Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums.