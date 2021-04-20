The days of sacrificing great service in search of affordability are officially over. Powered by Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks, Visible puts you on the nation's best network with its singular plan that offers unlimited data, talk, and text for $40 per month all-in — taxes and fees included. There's no annual contract and a variety of excellent deals available for new members or those looking to purchase a new phone.

With Visible's Party Pay feature, you can drop the monthly cost of service to as low as $25 per month by getting your friends or family to sign up for Visible too. Everyone will score the discount while maintaining separate accounts. Plus, you'll score a month of service for only $5 every time a friend you've referred signs up!

Best Visible Android Deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with $200 Samsung Credit New Visible customers who purchase the Galaxy S21 5G can score a $200 Samsung Credit when you port-in your number from your old carrier. Visible is also throwing in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick for new members. This deal is available on the Galaxy S21+ as well. Shop at Visible Google Pixel 5 with free $200 prepaid Mastercard Visible is offering a $200 prepaid Mastercard with your purchase of the Google Pixel 5 today. You'll also receive a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with the purchase. The Pixel 5 is equipped with a 6-inch FHD+ display, 128GB storage, dual rear cameras as well as an 8MP front-facing camera, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Shop at Visible Motorola Edge with free $200 prepaid Mastercard The 256GB Motorola Edge is now available at Visible for as low as $26 per month. New Visible customers who port-in their number can score a free $200 prepaid Mastercard virtual account with the purchase, as well as a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. Shop at Visible Google Pixel 4a with free $150 prepaid Mastercard Today you can score a $150 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Visible and buy the Google Pixel 4a either outright or with monthly device payments starting at $14/month. You'll also score a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with the purchase. Shop at Visible OnePlus 8 with free $200 prepaid Mastercard Score a free $200 prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account when you switch to Visible, port-in your current number, and buy the OnePlus 8. Plus, this device is discounted by $200 while supplies last. Shop at Visible ZTE Blade X1 5G with $150 prepaid Mastercard The ZTE Blade X1 is one of the most affordable 5G compatible devices on the market, and it's even discounted down to $360 today at Visible! New customers switching from another carrier can also score a $150 prepaid Mastercard virtual account and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick when you port-in your phone number from your current service provider. Shop at Visible

Best Visible iPhone Deals

iPhone 12 Mini with free $150 prepaid Mastercard The iPhone 12 Mini is available at Visible for as low as $30 per month right now! New customers to Visible can also score a $150 prepaid Mastercard virtual account and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with the purchase. Shop at Visible iPhone SE (2020) with free $50 prepaid Mastercard Visible's deal drops the 64GB device down to $384 (from $399), or $16 per month, with a $50 Mastercard gift card after 2 months of service. On top of that, you also get an Amazon Fire TV Stick (worth $40) thrown in for free as a new customer. Shop at Visible iPhone 12 with free $150 prepaid Mastercard Score the 64GB iPhone 12 at Visible for $816, or $34 per month, with a $150 Mastercard gift card after 2 months of service. You must port-in your current number, too. The Mastercard deal applies to the 128GB and 256GB models as well and bundles in a Fire TV Stick (worth $40) for free. Shop at Visible iPhone 12 Pro with free $150 prepaid Mastercard The iPhone 12 Pro is down to $984, or $41 per month, at Visible, and new customers will receive a $150 Mastercard gift card after 2 months of service. The deal applies to the 256GB and 512GB models, too. On top of the $150 back, you also get a Fire TV Stick (worth $40) thrown in for free. Shop at Visible

Best Visible plan deals

Three months of Visible for $20/month Visible lets you use Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks without paying the high cost of being a Verizon customer. Visible's latest deal drops the cost of the first 3 months for new subscribers to just $20/month with promo code 20FOR3 through April 30. Join today at Visible Bring your own device for $100 back Not looking to purchase a new device when you switch to Visible? You'll score a $100 gift card (valid at select retailers) when you bring your own device and number to Visible as a new customer. You'll receive the gift card after two months of service have passed. Join at Visible Visible's Party Pay Visible's $40-per-month Unlimited plan is a great deal, but you can drop its price as low as $25/month when you invite friends and family to join Visible! The Party Pay feature lets everyone score the discount while keeping accounts separate and private. Plus, you'll score a month for only $5 every time a new person you've referred joins Visible! Join at Visible

What is Visible's Unlimited phone plan?

Visible has just one phone plan which is priced at $40 per month. This Unlimited plan requires no commitment, no annual contract, and has all the taxes and fees baked into the $40 per month cost so you never have to pay anything extra. Along with unlimited data, talk, and text, the service lets you use a mobile hotspot with unlimited data for free with speeds up to 5 Mbps. Visible also offers Wi-Fi calling on compatible devices and free calling & texting to Canada and Mexico, as well as the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. This plan even offers 5G connectivity for compatible devices.

How is Visible different from Verizon?

The biggest difference between Visible and Verizon is the monthly cost. Verizon owns Visible, so when you're a Visible customer, you have access to the same networks (and reliability) that Verizon customers have. Visible is able to offer a lower monthly cost compared to Verizon as Visible has no brick-and-mortar stores and operates completely virtually. Every time you need to chat with a customer service representative or need to manage your account, you can do so using the Visible app with 24/7 customer support.