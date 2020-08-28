Visible vs. Boost Mobile: Which carrier should you get?

(opens in new tab) Visible Unlimited everything Visible offers a simple plan with unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S. Backed by Verizon's massive LTE network with 5G access, you'll get plenty of speed for everyday usage in most places. Visible also includes unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps for your other devices. From $25/mo. at Visible (opens in new tab) For Bigger network

Unlimited data

Unlimited hotspot (5Mbps)

Simple robust plan Against No Canada or Mexico option

No international roaming

No flexibility on plan choice (opens in new tab) Boost Mobile Cheap data options Boost Mobile is owned by DISH and at present, uses T-Mobile for the majority of its coverage. With a wide range of data plans and great international add-ons, there's a Boost Mobile plan that will work for just about anyone. You also get access to T-Mobile 5G including mid-band. Visit Site (opens in new tab) For Service in Mexico is available

Vast T-Mobile 5G coverage

Cheap data on small plans

Great phone compatiblity Against Complex buying experience

Some plans only available to new customers

Visible is easy to recommend to smartphone users with a compatible phone thanks to its unlimited data and solid coverage. While speeds won't stand up to the T-Mobile 5G available with Boost, they should be enough for most day-to-day usage. Boost's plans offer greater variety with some of the cheapest data around for light users. Boost also has one of the best plans for those that travel to Mexico with its Todo Mexico Add-On.

Visible vs. Boost Mobile: How much data do you need?

Visible only has one plan and it has unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S. on Verizon's network. While it can be tempting to go straight for the unlimited plans, it doesn't make sense for a lot of users and even with Visible's low prices, could still end up being a waste. Like going to an all-you-can-eat buffet for every meal, the prices add up because you can't eat three plates of Kung Pao Chicken for every meal, even if you sometimes want to.

Boost Mobile has a wide range of plans with its cheaper 2GB and 5GB plans working for many people, especially those that have good access to Wi-Fi. Boost Mobile also has multi-month savings on some of its plans. The 5GB plan is just $15 per month if you buy three months upfront for example. With so many options to save at Boost, you may be better off with the smaller plan.

Even so, the appeal of Visible's unlimited plan is impossible to deny and if you like to use a lot of data, there's no cheaper option without signing up for a family plan on another carrier.

Visible vs. Boost Mobile: How do they compare?

Visible Boost Mobile Network Verizon T-Mobile/DISH Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Data Unlimited From 1GB to 35GB (unlimited 2G speeds) International calling No Yes Hotspot Included (5Mbps) Available with larger plans BYOD Yes Yes

Visible vs. Boost Mobile: Boost Mobile's plans

In moving away from the Sprint network entirely, Boost Mobile has simplified its plan structure and for most people, it has worked out for the better. While Boost has managed to further complicate things by only offering multi-month discounts on specific plans, its core 2GB, 5GB, Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus monthly plans are a good fit for most customers.

All plans come with unlimited domestic talk and text so the most important figures are the high-speed data amounts. The Unlimited Plan comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 12GB of hotspot data. The Unlimited Plus plan ups the hotspot data to 30GB and includes the Todo Mexico add-on. This add-on comes with calling and texting to Mexico and Canada as well as 8GB of data to use while in Mexico.

Boost Mobile plans available online. Montly 3 months 12 months 1GB ❌ ❌ $100 2GB $15 ❌ ❌ 5GB $25 $45 $168 15GB ❌ ❌ $240 Unlimited $50 $90 $300 Unlimited Plus $60 ❌ ❌

If Boost's plan layout seems too complicated, fear not. You can see what's available on its site by choosing how many months you're willing to pay for at once. You may also have additional options available to you within the Boost Mobile app if you're already a customer. There's a three lines for $100 promotion for example for customers for new customers that won't be available until you activate your phone.

Boost Mobile also has an app called Boost One. This app has can be used to unlock rewards from things like a free daily spin to earn Boost Coins. You can also download apps and participate in marketing to earn coins. If this isn't you speed though, you can ignore it.

Visible vs. Boost Mobile: Visible's unlimited plan

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

Visible has only one plan that includes unlimited talk, text, and LTE data on the Verizon network. You also get an unlimited hotspot at 5Mbps, which should be sufficient for browsing the web on a laptop or tablet. You can get your first month of Visible service for $25 and can further save money with Party Pay which you can sign up for on Visible's site once you're activated.

It's worth noting that while Visible uses the Verizon network, actual data speeds will be slower than a postpaid Verizon customer. This is because Visible's data is treated as a lower priority. As we found in our Visible review, however, the data connection will still be more than fast enough to use without issue but if you live in a congested area, it may prove to be more of an issue.

Even so, if you need a lot of data and don't regularly call or travel outside of the U.S., the Visible will work well for you.

Visible vs. Boost Mobile: What phones are available?

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

Phone compatibility is a Boost Mobile strength thanks to the T-Mobile network forming the backbone of its coverage. This means that just about any of the best Android phones unlocked will activate without issue on the carrier. For 5G, you'll want a device that supports both band n71 and n41 for the best results, but it's not required.

Visible is a bit more limited but it still works with most of the heavy-hitters like the Galaxy S20 series and newer as well as the Pixel 6 series. You can check your specific phone on Visible's site before signing up. Verizon's 5G is a bit pickier than T-Mobile's so it's possible a non-Verizon phone may not work with Verizon's full 5G network.

Visible vs. Boost Mobile: Which should you get?

Boost Mobile's plans are a good value, especially the 5GB and 15GB plans when you're willing to sign up for three or 12 months. It also has one of the best plan add-ons of any carrier for people that want to travel to Mexico without giving up data. While not everyone will be a fan of the Boost one app and its Boost Coin method of getting discounts, some people will welcome the ability to reduce their bills even further.

Overall, Visible is the better option for many people thanks to its unlimited data. While it's true that many people don't need more than a few gigs each month, being able to put data usage in the back of your mind while still paying significantly less than most other unlimited plans makes it worthwhile. Visible is an easy choice for heavy users and if you don't forget to sign up for Party Pay, one of the cheapest ways to get unlimited data with a single line.

(opens in new tab) Visible Unlimited data at home

Visible keeps it simple with a single unlimited plan with enough speed for everyday use and an unlimited hotspot for your other devices. You even get access to Verizon's 5G network with the right device. From $40/month at Visible (opens in new tab)