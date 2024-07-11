The best Prime Day NAS deals 2024 — early discounts and what to expect from the sale

The 10th annual Prime Day sale event kicks off on Tuesday, July 16th, which means you only have a few more days until some major NAS deals go live over at Amazon. Whether you're hoping to find an early discount or you simply want to gain some knowledge before the sale, this guide has everything you need to know about shopping for NAS servers during Prime Day.

We'll start this guide with a collection of early NAS deals that you can enjoy today followed by an FAQ with loads of helpful shopping advice. More deals are expected to go live over the next few days, so check back later if nothing piques your interest right away.

The best NAS servers let you stream your locally-stored media to all devices on your home network (and beyond) using a service like Plex — think of it as your own personal Netflix or Spotify. So if you're interested in buying a NAS or are considering an upgrade, these are the best deals currently available.

Best NAS deals

Terramaster F4-423 4-Bay NAS: $459.99 $389.99 with coupon at Amazon One of our favorite NAS servers for use at home, the Terramaster F4-423 can hold a total of 80TB of data, plus you'll get 4GB of RAM, two M.2 slots, and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Amazon is currently slashing $70 off the price of this server, but you'll need to click the little Apply Coupon button to receive the savings during checkout.

Asustor AS5304T 4-Bay NAS: $459 $419 at Amazon If you want a NAS that's great for livestreaming games and 4K movie watching, the AS5304T by Asustor is a solid choice, coming complete with a powerful Intel processor, dual 2.5 Gb LAN ports, and upgradable RAM. It's not a major discount, but Amazon is currently dropping $40 off the price for folks who don't want to wait around until Prime Day.

TerraMaster T6-423 6-Bay NAS: $699 $524.99 with coupon at Amazon Want a 6-bay NAS that's designed for Plex media streaming? You should take a look at the T6-423. It is powered by the quad-core Celeron N5095, has 4GB of RAM, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports at the back, and M.2 SSD slots. Combine that with modern software, and you're getting quite a lot here. Amazon is currently slashing $175 off the 6-bay NAS, just be sure to click the Apply Coupon button so the discount is added during checkout.

Western Digital My Cloud Expert EX2 8TB: $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy It's not Amazon, but if you're looking for an integrated NAS enclosure with a hard drive built-in, the My Cloud EX2 is a great choice, especially when you pair it with an epic $120 price drop at Best Buy.

QNAP TS-462-4G-US 4-Bay NAS: $489 $451.20 at Amazon QNAP's TS-462-4G-US combines a powerful Celeron N4505 with 2.5GbE connectivity and four drive bays. You also get an HDMI port, the ability to upgrade to 10GbE, and useful software features. The price is likely to drop further when Prime Day hits, but if you need a NAS today, this is a solid deal.

Buffalo LinkStation 220: $254.99 $229.99 at Amazon It's not a massive discount, but you can still get a nice 10% dropped from the price of the Buffalo LinkStation 220 if you order one from Amazon today. This storage device boasts a 2TB of total storage with dual drive bays and a minimalist design.

WD Elements 18TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $529.99 $229 at Amazon Currently sitting with a 38% discount, you can use the 18TB Elements as a standalone hard drive or extract the HDD inside the enclosure and slot it into your NAS. For what you're paying, you are getting the best value in this segment.

WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $309 $279.99 at Best Buy You can use this 14TB easystore as a hard drive in its own right, but you can also easily extract the drive located within the enclosure and use it inside your existing NAS. Whatever you end up doing, this is a terrific value if you need 14TB of affordable storage.

Seagate Exos X20 20TB NAS HDD: $365.99 $343.99 at Newegg As much as I like IronWolf, the Exos X20 is a terrific option if you want plenty of storage in your NAS server. I talked about how this is my favorite NAS drive, and if you need long-term reliability, you need to act on this deal.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB NAS HDD: $392 $319.99 at Newegg The IronWolf Pro is a terrific choice if you need plenty of reliable storage, and I've used these drives for nearly four years without any issues. Grab the hard drive from Newegg and you'll save a straight $72, no promo code required.

FAQ

Which NAS should I buy?

The first question you have to ask yourself is how much storage you're going to need. That sets the basis for whether you should get a two-bay, four-bay, or a larger NAS server.

Synology is the largest manufacturer of NAS servers, and it sells dozens of products across various categories. Synology is known for its high-quality offerings, and its products are built to last. But the defining feature of Synology's NAS models is the software, with the web-based DiskStation Manager setting the standard for this category.

If this is the first NAS you're buying and you don't want to invest a lot of money into a server, the Synology DiskStation DS223j is our top pick for the best cheap NAS. You're still getting all the best software features that Synology has to offer, and while you don't get as many drive bays as some devices, it is a great choice for those making their foray into this segment. If you don't mind spending a little extra cash, the Synology DiskStation DS723+ is a great choice for most users.

How do I choose a hard drive for my NAS?

Choosing the right hard drive for your NAS is just as vital as selecting the right enclosure. Because NAS enclosures are designed to run 24/7, there are NAS-focused hard drives available in the market. These models feature vibration resistance and are designed to handle the stresses of a 24/7 environment, and differ from your regular hard drives.

Another factor to consider when choosing a NAS hard drive is the speed. HDDs are usually available in either 5400rpm or 7200rpm, and the latter delivers better performance because the spindle moves at 7,200 rounds per minute. I've used 5400rpm drives in NAS enclosures tailored for media streaming for years without any issues, but if you're building a more enthusiast-focused NAS and are looking for better performance, pick a model with a 7200rpm.

There are several NAS-focused hard drive product lines, with WD Red Plus and Seagate IronWolf dominating the sales charts. With drives starting out at 1TB and going all the way to 20TB, there's no shortage of options available across either product line.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon's biggest sale of the year, the 10th annual Prime Day shopping event is scheduled to begin on July 16th and run through the 17th.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day?

Yep, the vast majority of Prime Day deals will only be available to Prime subscribers. If you're interested in shopping during the sale and you aren't a member just yet, we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's 30-day free trial so you can explore the benefits of Prime Day without paying a cent. Alternatively, you could just wait and see if Amazon's biggest competitors will launch rival sales that don't require a membership.