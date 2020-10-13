This is just one of many early Black Friday deals you can snag at Best Buy right now, so be sure to look over the full sale as well.

Look out Prime Day. Best Buy moved up its Black Friday sale and is having it early — today and tomorrow! We've shared tons of great Prime Day deals already, but Best Buy's deal on the Lenovo Yoga C9402-in-1 laptop is one we couldn't ignore. This 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop features a 4K Ultra HD display and normally sells for $1,599.99, though right now you can save $400 and pick up yours on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy .

Featuring a 14-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is ultrathin, ultralight, and now ultra discounted by $400 for two days only.

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop recently reached the top of Windows Central's guide to the best Lenovo laptops of 2020, with one of the only detractors being its high cost. Today, you're scoring one of the best prices we've ever seen for this computer.

Along with the 4K Ultra HD 14-inch touch-screen display we mentioned above, this laptop is also equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 32GB Optane, and an RGB backlit keyboard. There's even a built-in fingerprint reader and an HD webcam with a dual array microphone for better audio quality. Plus, the laptop is ultrathin and ultralight, weighing just under 3 pounds and .6 inches thick.

And of course, since it's a 2-in-1 model, this computer allows you to fold its screen behind the keyboard and use it in tablet mode or prop it up like a tent.

Now that it's officially Prime Day, you can find even more ways to save today in this Prime Day deals guide.