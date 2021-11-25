I ranked Synology's DiskStation DS220+ as the best home NAS because of its hardware, feature-set, and software. The DS220+ is a 2-bay enclosure with two drive bays that can hold 16TB of storage each, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The NAS is powered by the Intel Celeron J4025, offering considerable upgrades over its predecessor when it comes to intensive tasks like Plex and office-related use cases. In short, if you're new to a home server or want a 2-bay enclosure to store your local media collection and back up photos and videos from your phones and cameras, you cannot go wrong with the DS220+.

The DS220+ retails for $300, but right now, it is on sale for $240, a $60 discount that brings the NAS down to its lowest price yet. This model only went on sale once before for Prime Day, and then it was sold out in a few hours, so if you've been waiting for this deal to go live, act now. You'll find the enclosure at most major retailers, and if you want to buy from Newegg, you'll need to use code BFFRDY38 to get it down to $240.

Save 60% on the DiskStation 220+

Synology DiskStation DS220+ The DiskStation DS220+ is a 2-bay NAS enclosure that gives you everything you're looking for in a home server. It is ideal for backing up photos and videos from your connected devices, it does a great job as a Plex media server, and you get a wide array of software features that give it an added edge. $240 at Amazon

$240 at Newegg

$240 at B&H

The differentiator for the DS220+ is the software; DSM 7.0 brings a fresh design and a slew of exciting new features, and it is the best software you'll find in this category. That alone makes the NAS worthy, and when you combine the fact that you can now pick it up for $240, the DS220+ is right up there as one of the best Black Friday NAS deals.