Though we've just got past Prime Day, it won't be long before Black Friday is here again. In fact, it kind of feels like Black Friday is already happening right now even though it's still October with retailers releasing their Black Friday ads and making Black Friday deals available earlier than ever.
Details of one of the year's biggest Black Friday sales have just been revealed with Best Buy's Black Friday ad being revealed in full. Even better, many of the deals are available to shop immediately so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping already.
During Prime Day, we already saw Best Buy launch a handful of Black Friday deals, though this time around there are hundreds of promotions and price drops to make the most of with the early deals running from now until November 1. The flash sale gives you the opportunity to score Black Friday pricing on a ton of popular products and we've picked out the best deals below. Best Buy has also revealed the timeline for its full Black Friday sale which we've also outlined below.
Deals worth considering
Best Buy always has some of the best Black Friday deals every year, and 2020 seems to be no exception. It's worth checking out the full ad to see everything that's coming down the pipe in a couple of weeks, though several of the best Black Friday deals are available right now in an early Black Friday flash sale. Below are the best early deals you can get at Best Buy right now, though these deals are only available until November 1.
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Best Buy
- : Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Best Buy
- : Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
- : Beats Powerbeats Pro | $159.99 at Best Buy
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Best Buy
- : iRobot Roomba 960 | $299.99 at Best Buy
- : Beats Solo Pro | $169.99 at Best Buy
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer saves you $45 instantly and matches the Show 5's Prime Day price. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more. An extra $5 gets you a Blink Mini camera thrown in, too.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Best Buy
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's back down to its all-time low price right now.
Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This 4K TV deal is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company's upcoming Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it's back during this flash sale.
Beats Powerbeats Pro | $159.99 at Best Buy
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Best Buy
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
iRobot Roomba 960 | $299.99 at Best Buy
We named the Roomba 960 as our best robot vacuum so it's a great time to pick one at just $5 off its lowest price. Using this robot vacuum's Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll be able to control it using the iRobot HOME App, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. It uses visual navigation and mapping to clean every section of your floors. You can also tell it not to clean a specific area. This is a match for its lowest price.
Beats Solo Pro | $169.99 at Best Buy
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. Outside of Prime Day, this is the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
Other deals to keep an eye on:
- Apple Watch Series 6 — $20 off
- Apple Watch SE — $20 off
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $169.99 (Was $200)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit — $99.99 (Was $135)
- Sony 55-inch Class A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV — $1,899.99 (Was $2,500)
Deals worth ignoring
Not every Black Friday deal can be worth your time and hard-earned money. Thankfully, most of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are pretty great so you should have a hard time finding a "bad deal". However, there are a few discounts that aren't big enough to worry about when there's so much else to save on. Plus, there can always be a few dud products you shouldn't touch at any price point.
- Apple AirPods Pro — $234.99
- Video Game sales
- iPhone SE — $199.99
Best Buy Black Friday dates and times
Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are live right now until November 1 to give you a chance to snag some of its best deals before anyone else. The retailer has also set out its full Black Friday schedule of events so you know when to shop for the best savings, check it out below.
- Oct. 29—Nov. 1: Early Black Friday deals
- Nov. 5—8: The Wish List Sale
- Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale
- Nov. 12—14: Our Coolest Deals Sale
- Nov. 16—17: My Best Buy Early Access Sale.
- Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now
- Nov. 26—27: New Black Friday deals appear
- Nov. 28: Cyber Sales
Best Buy Black Friday store information
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is spread across November (and actually kicks off in late October) so you have plenty of chance to shop the best deals without going into the store.
We also know that Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and its in-store hours for Black Friday itself will be 5am to 10pm local time. For all of the details, check out our guide to Best Buy's Black Friday which we're keeping updated with all the latest information on the full sale as it's released if you're hoping to learn more.
Get prepared
Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year's biggest shopping sale as it becomes available.
