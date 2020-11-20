Now that a second shortage on toilet paper is seemingly just around the corner, it's time to stock up again and make sure your family has enough available to use for a couple of months. No one wants to risk running out and finding their local store shelves empty — especially when someone back at home really needs to use the bathroom. Luckily, right now Amazon has plenty of toilet paper in stock, some of which is even available at a slight discount thanks to Black Friday deals!
Best Black Friday toilet paper deals
Black Friday isn't officially until November 27, but this year, stores are getting started with early Black Friday deals several weeks in advance. You also might want to prepare by making sure your Amazon Prime membership is active. Select deals are exclusively available for Prime members, but you can start a free 30-day trial to snag any exclusive offers you're interested in.
Some of the packs of toilet paper below are temporarily out of stock, but they still allow you to place your order! It's important to do this ASAP because you'll receive your order as soon as more toilet paper is back in stock.
Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper | $5.99 at AmazonFresh
AmazonFresh is a great way to score toilet paper in your area quickly, though you'll only see products in stock when they're available nearby. This 12-pack of double rolls by Scott is like buying 24 regular-sized rolls, though if you notice it's gone out of stock, searching AmazonFresh for other options is a great idea as well.
AmazonCommercial Ultra Plus Toilet Paper (24 Rolls) | $24.99 at Amazon
Get 24 rolls of AmazonCommercial's Ultra Plus Toilet Paper. These 2-ply toilet paper rolls come individually wrapped and include 400 sheets per roll.
Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.
Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $25.48 at Amazon
This 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with six mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper. It's currently out of stock but you can place your order now to have it shipped when next available.
Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon
Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $27.99 at Amazon
Scott's toilet paper offers the lowest price per sheet count at just $0.09 cents per 100 sheets. Each of the 4 packs includes 8 rolls with toilet paper that's sewer-safe, septic-safe, and even safe for RV and boat use.
We will be keeping this page up to date as new deals become available so be sure to check back often.
