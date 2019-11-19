Ever wonder where you were from, and what the dynamic of your family is like? In the past few years, DNA test kits have grown immensely in popularity, and around big shopping events you can score big discounts. Normally, Black Friday brings some of the year's lowest and best pricing to these kits, and we don't expect Black Friday 2019 to be any different.

There are a whole lot of kits available right now, though, so you'll want to do a little bit of research ahead of your purchase to make sure you are purchasing the right one.

What type of DNA test kits are available?

With all the DNA test kits out there, it can be pretty confusing deciding which to buy at first, but it's easy to narrow down which to choose based on what you're looking to discover. Family ancestry tests are the most common. Otherwise known as Autosomal tests, these tests can help you identify living or recently-deceased relatives that you didn't know about previously, as well as your long-term ancestry and genetic health. They're useful in building family trees, too.

Some services will offer Y-DNA and mtDNA tests. These offer a more specific look at either your father's or mother's side of the family. Y-DNA tests can only be taken by males and help to trace your father's lineage. They can also be used as a paternity test. Meanwhile, the mtDNA tests can be taken by both males and females to trace your mother's lineage.

Other DNA tests include additional information on your health, carrier status reports, and more. You can go in-depth with tests for skin care, weight, food & pet sensitivities, and the list goes on. There's even a DNA test for your pet that can tell you more about your animal, its ancestry, and how best to care for it. Some of the test kits you can find online will tell you more about your:

Ancestry

Living Relatives

Paternity

Health + Wellness

Allergies

Weight

Skin

Pets

Which DNA test kit is the best?

While this answer is a bit subjective, there are three test kits that keep coming up as the best in all the research that we've done. Kits from 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and MyHeritage consistently come out on top for their wide-reaching searches and informative results. However, the best one to choose comes back to what you're looking to discover about yourself or your history. While 23andMe is stellar for genetic health testing, AncestryDNA excels at genealogy and matching you up with your ancestors. MyHeritage is an even better pick for international matches and an advanced look into your genetics.

These aren't the only test kits to consider either, as other options can be better suited depending on what you're hoping to find out. While African Ancestry's DNA test might have a smaller match database, it's more valuable than many others as an in-depth look at African lineages.

Does a DNA test kit make a good gift?

Though it depends on the person, most of the time a DNA test makes a great gift. It's a great option to get someone who's impossible to buy for, and it's unlike most other gifts as your recipent will get to learn a wealth of information about themselves once all is said and tested.

Best Black Friday DNA Test Kit deals

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test

With this easy-to-use test kit, you simply send a saliva sample to AncestryDNA's lab using the included prepaid package and receive your results in six to eight weeks.

You'll learn your ethnicity estimate with informative geographic detail and in-depth historical insights, along with your connections to living relatives and more. You can even sign up for an Ancestry subscription for access to billions of records and millions of family trees to help you learn more about your genealogy and origins.