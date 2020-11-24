The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is our current pick for best Android phone for most people, delivering slick performance, great photography, a long-lasting battery and a smooth 120Hz screen for considerably less than the top-tier flagships. And now it's more affordable than ever before, listed on Amazon UK starting at £499 with free one-day delivery for Amazon Prime members.
It's one of many great Samsung deals for Black Friday, and is available in five of its six color options at this discounted price of £100 off. £499 gets you the 4G version of the phone; if you're after 5G connectivity, that model is also £100 off, now priced at £599.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | £499 at Amazon UK
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition brings everything that's great about the higher-end S20 models to a more affordable package, with a flat display, a big battery and in a wide range of colors. And it's never been more affordable.
In his review of the Galaxy S20 FE, AC's Hayato Huseman hailed it as one of the best smartphones of the year:
The Galaxy S20 FE makes few concessions to reach its lower price point, offering the same level of quality and performance you'd expect from a modern Samsung device. It's a fantastic value priced hundreds below Samsung's other flagship devices.
If you've held off picking up a new smartphone through 2020, the S20 FE is a tantalizing proposition at this new, more affordable price point.
