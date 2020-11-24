Games aren't the only thing on sale that may interest you this Black Friday. There are tons of art books and other media to supplement the worlds you've come to love, like this bookThe Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Not only was the game itself amazing, but it's art and design was beautiful. This art book gives you a peak behind the curtain to see how it all came to life digitally.

Use the Force : The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is 240 pages of gorgeous artwork from our favorite galaxy far, far away. Speaking as someone who actually owns this art book, it's well worth the price of $25 if you're a Star Wars fanatic or just appreciate good art from games. $25 at Amazon

It was about damn time that EA finally made a great Star Wars game. Respawn stepped up to the challenge and knocked it out of the park with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It takes us to some classic planets like Kashyyyk and Dathomir and introduces some new ones like Bogano that seamlessly fit into the universe we all love. Staying true to Star Wars' design philosophy, the artists at Respawn nailed the looks, and you can appreciate the process of what went into creating everything with The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

This art book has 240 pages of high-quality artwork and concept art that never made it into the final game, making it a great gift for those curious as to what didn't make the cut.

With the success of Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn is surely working on a sequel of some kind, though nothing has been confirmed at this moment. Whatever the case, we have a lot of awesome Star Wars content to look forward to in the years to come.