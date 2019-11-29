Smart home tech is all about making your life easier by automating the mundane tasks around your house, and few tasks are as mundane as locking the door when you leave. Having something like the August Smart Lock means you don't even have to think about it anymore. Once you've installed it onto your door and placed the included sensor on your doorframe, it automatically locks whenever you shut the door, which means no more worrying and wondering whether or not you remembered to lock up. I've sworn by the third-gen Smart Lock since moving house last year, and thanks to Black Friday, you can snag one in either silver or black for almost half off at just $79. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a is the phone to buy on Black Friday!

Keyless home entry August Smart Lock Locks automatically behind you The August Smart Lock ensures you never forget to lock the door again. It automatically locks the door when you leave, and unlocks just as easily when you get home. You can also give friends and family virtual keys, and keep a log of who unlocks the door and when. $79.00 $149.99 47% off See at Amazon

The August Smart Lock is easy to install in just about any door; all you need is a screwdriver and some tape to hold things in place while you work (which comes in the box). It replaces your existing deadbolt, but one of its nicest features is that you don't need to replace anything else; you can use the same key, which will keep your landlord happy, and you don't have to change anything about the outside appearance of the door. That doesn't mean August slacked on the design of the Smart Lock, though. It features a stylish and modern look that you can buy in either black or silver to match your existing hardware, and there's a large dial that makes it easy to extend the deadbolt and lock the door. You'll also need to stick a door sensor onto the doorframe so the Smart Lock knows when your door is open, shut, or slightly ajar.

Once you've got the Smart Lock installed, all that's left is to connect it to your phone; once you've put your address into the app, it runs in the background and detects when you're close to home so it can unlock automatically. You can grant access to multiple members within your home, or even give out "virtual keys" to your friends, family, or anyone else who might need access. The best part is that the August app keeps a lock of exactly who unlocks the door and when — each unlock is timestamped and marked with the connected user, and you can grant limited access to people like babysitters who only need to be able to unlock the door during certain hours. This makes it easy to keep your home secure and avoid giving out physical keys to anyone who might not need them. My house is full of smart home tech, but the August Smart Lock is one of my favorite pieces; I love my smart bulbs and doorbell camera, but none of that keeps my home secure quite like the Smart Lock while also making my own access more convenient. You can even start to leave your keys at home if you really want to — though I don't necessarily recommend that, since it's never a bad idea to have a backup. There's never a better time to buy the Smart Lock, since it's currently a whopping 48% off for Black Friday. It's normally $150, but right now you can pick one up from Amazon for just $79. That's a pretty great deal for something you'll use every day.