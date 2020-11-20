Sitting all day for work isn't exactly comfortable or healthy and we should all try to do it less and mitigate it where possible. This Black Friday, you can do something about it with the Cubii JR1 Desk Elliptical on sale for just $184.99.

The limited-time discount at Amazon takes $64 off its regular cost and allows you to burn some extra calories while you sit at your desk working. This deal is one of Amazon's Black Friday Week deals, meaning it's only available until the end of the day or until sold out. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it in new condition so don't wait on it.

26% savings Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine This tiny elliptical is built to be durable and sturdy, but also easy to move. It has a built-in display that shows how many calories you've burned, how many strides you've taken, and more. It's quiet when in use so you don't disturb your co-workers. $184.99 $249.00 $64 off See at Amazon

This tiny elliptical is built to be durable and sturdy, but also easy to move, in case you want to take it to meetings and around your home with you. It has a built-in display that shows how many calories you've burned, how many strides you've taken, and more. It's super quiet when in use so that you can discretely use it even when on calls or in meetings without disturbing anyone else.

Cubii says you can burn an additional 150 calories per hour using the Cubii Jr, which is a pretty great addition to your existing calorie-burning activities you do throughout the day. The deal applies to two different colors so you can pick up the purple or turquoise model for the same price. Cubii discounts are pretty rare, especially on new models, so this isn't one you want to miss.