While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until next Friday, Amazon UK is launching a ton of its best deals right now. In Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, you'll see deals on smartphones, video games, smart home tech, computers, home appliances, and much more. Popular products from big-name brands are already on sale so you can beat the rush and get your orders in now.
The deals on offer already include a whole host of Amazon devices as well as other brands like Bose, Huawei, Samsung, Philips, Google Nest, Nintendo, and many more. These deals aren't going to go any lower at Amazon on Friday, so it makes sense to get your Christmas shopping done early with this sale.
Best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK
- : Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) | £18.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | £39.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 8 | £59.99 at Amazon
- : Bose QuietComfort 35 II | £209.99 at Amazon
- : Nintendo Switch Bundles | Up to £30 off at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Flex | £13.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Buds | £99.99 at Amazon
- : Fire TV Stick Lite | £19.99 at Amazon
- : Google Nest Protect | £88.99 at Amazon
- : Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | £129 at Amazon
- : Roku Express | £17.99 at Amazon
- : Emma Mattresses | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) | £18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music. The all-time price makes for an easy buy so you can dot these around your home. It's also available with various bundled accessories for not much more, like smart plugs and Philips Hue bulbs.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | £39.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. This is the best price we've ever tracked for it.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | £59.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 8 is equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. This is a record-low price.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | £209.99 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Nintendo Switch Bundles | Up to £30 off at Amazon
This early Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to score up to £30 off the Nintendo Switch with a game to get your collection started. The sale features both the full-size Switch and the smaller Switch Lite.
Amazon Echo Flex | £13.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into a power outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. This deal takes about half off.
Amazon Echo Buds | £99.99 at Amazon
This is the first major discount the Echo Buds have seen since their introduction late last year. They feature premium speaker drivers, Bose active noise reduction, hands-free Alexa, and up to 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case.
Fire TV Stick Lite | £19.99 at Amazon
The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite gets you access to all of your favorite streaming apps, tons of movies and games, and an Alexa voice remote for cheaper than ever.
Google Nest Protect | £88.99 at Amazon
Nest Protect is a combination smoke/carbon monoxide detector that intelligently alerts you in case of an emergency, and lights your way to safety.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | £129 at Amazon
Samsung has released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday, like this £70 discount.
Roku Express | £17.99 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get access to all of the streaming apps you know and love like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, Disney+, Prime Video, and NOW TV, plus free content on the Roku channel.
Emma Mattresses | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on big purchases like a mattress buy. This promotion offering up to 35% off is your chance to do it.
Other deals worth checking out:
- Amazon Kindle - £49.99 (Was £70)
- Up to £100 off Echo Smart Home Bundles
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - From £1,379
- Up to 15% off ASUS Laptops
- 25% off Robot Vacuum Cleaners
- 25% off Office Products
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.