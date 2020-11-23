While this more affordable tier of Audible normally costs $7.95 monthly, thanks to Black Friday, Amazon is offering a special deal that scores you six months of membership at just $4.95 per month . After six months have passed, your membership will continue at the regular cost of $7.95 unless you decide to end your membership. Luckily, you can choose to cancel at any time — even during your first month.

While Amazon usually offers some of the best Black Friday deals every year, this week's Audible deal is one that simply should not be missed. Audible is the leading audiobook service in the world for good reason, and now through November 25 at 7 p.m. PT, Amazon will give you a $10 promotional credit just for joining Audible's new membership tier, Audible Plus.

With an increasingly busy work schedule and all that needs to get done around the house, finding the time to sit back with a new book or one of your favorites is seemingly more and more sparse these days. Rather than letting reading time fall by the wayside, it's time to consider joining Audible Plus. This new tier at Audible unlocks access to unlimited listening of Audible originals and other titles with nearly 70,000 hours of content to enjoy. You also receive discounts on audiobooks sold by Audible. This is different from Audible's more expensive tier, Audible Premium Plus, which gives you a credit every month to be redeemed for any audiobook of your choosing.

While Audible Plus doesn't provide you with a book credit every month, it does include enough content where you'll never run out of new books to hear. You can get a look at the content included via the Audible Plus homepage. Audible lets you finish the story while you work on chores at home, drive to work, or accomplish any number of other tasks, and the best part is that you can listen on tons of devices using the free Audible app, from your phone and tablet to your computer, and on Amazon Echo devices.

You may want to consider joining Audible Premium Plus instead, though it's slightly higher priced at $14.95 per month. Each month you receive a credit to redeem for any audiobook on the site, which ends up being a more affordable way to listen to certain titles that aren't available via the more affordable Audible Plus tier. Right now, you can even score a free 30-day trial to Audible Premium Plus. That includes a free audiobook credit that you can use on absolutely any book, such as the new memoir, A Promised Land by Barack Obama. Best of all, any book you choose is yours to keep even if you decide to end your membership.

