This Chromebook has the #10 spot on our Best Chromebooks list as one of the best big-screen Chromebooks on the market. It has a rather unassuming look to it but like the Millenium Falcon, she's got it where it counts, kid. The full-size, full format keyboard, glass trackpad, matte-finished touchscreen, and powerful internals combine to make this the workhorse Chromebook that's perfect for working from home or learning from home.

Chromebook deals have been picking up steam this week as we reach the final stretch before Black Friday . I had to do a double-take when I first came across this deal on the Acer Chromebook 715 because it was already $171 off last week, but Walmart has bumped up that discount to $271, making the touchscreen model of the Acer 715 half-off.

Get an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen for less than most Celeron Chromebooks in one of the most impressive Black Friday Chromebook deals of 2020.

I reviewed the Acer Chromebook 715 this summer, and while there are certainly sleeker looking Chromebooks out there, the Acer 715 is the perfect Chromebook for anyone working from home that wants a huge screen without a huge price. The Intel Core i3 processor gives you plenty of power for apps and complex operations, and the 128GB of internal storage means you have plenty of room for downloading videos for offline playback — including videos from Netflix and Disney+ via their Android apps, something Windows and Mac laptops can't do yet.

The webcam on this Chromebook isn't great, even by Chromebook standards, but considering a laptop this big isn't really one you'll want to travel with, you'll be able to use some of the savings on a high-def USB webcam that you can reposition for better framing. The keyboard also lacks backlighting, but I'll take that tradeoff for a keyboard with a number pad. Take it from someone who's been typing prices and spec numbers all week on a tenkeyless keyboard, you don't know how important a numpad is until you don't have one anymore.