You're almost out of time to buy the best wireless camera on Prime Day

The smart home security world has been rocked by scandal and disappointment constantly over the past few years, but there's one company that's consistently improved and stayed clean through all of it: Google Nest. That's what makes this last-minute Prime Day deal so good!

Get trustworthy home security for just $119 at Amazon, including Google's impressive AI object detection and 3 hours of cloud storage for free. Your camera will know the difference between a person, animal, vehicle, or even a package, and you'll never have to pay extra for that, which is a massive advantage over every other company on the market.

Nest Cam (battery): $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Our favorite wireless home security camera is finally on sale, and Best Buy is taking a whopping $60 off for its Black Friday in July sale. The battery in each camera lasts for months and Google includes 3 hours of free cloud storage with AI-powered object detection for free.

When the Nest Cam (battery) launched, it was a half-baked product that didn't match up to our lofty expectations. Thankfully, over the past two years since its release, Google has substantially improved the cameras and completely overhauled the Google Home app.

That's great since the hardware was always good and looks genuinely great. The magnetic mounts ensure that you can easily adjust and remove the cameras when needed, and the battery lasts months on a single charge. Plus, the app gives you superb estimates on battery life right from the Google Home app dashboard, so you know immediately which ones need some TLC.

And Google's AI object detection is second to none despite being free. It's all processed onboard thanks to the processor inside the camera, so there are no cloud fees or delays when it sees a person, vehicle, animal, or package.

Paying for a Nest Aware subscription will unlock features like familiar faces and, if you have it plugged in, 24/7 continuous recording. But, if you don't want to pay anything extra, just use the included 3 hours of free cloud storage and feel great about your purchase.

Plus, Google's security and privacy for its smart home products are second to none, and you can take that assurance to the bank.

