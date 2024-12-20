Looking for smart lights? This Nanoleaf starter kit is 37% OFF at Amazon right now, and it'll arrive by Christmas

It's not hard to take your home's decor up a notch, especially when so many great smart light deals are here or the holidays. One such deal includes Amazon's choice to cut 37% off the price of these Nanoleaf Lines smart LED lights, bringing them back to the lowest price they've ever been. This smart lighting kit comes with 15 straight-line RGB LED lights, letting you arrange them in any shape or in any room. The benefit of LED smart lights is that these can be used with the Nanoleaf app to create a wide array of color combinations, the ability to adjust brightness, or even to set transitional presets that flow from one vibe to the next.

And with this deal, you'll get $90 off the normal purchase price, making this a strong option for those on a budget.

Nanoleaf Lines WiFi Smart LEDs: $299.99 $189.98 at Amazon Normally this 15-piece Nanoleaf Lines kit goes for $300, so Amazon bringing the price down under $200 is definitely worth checking out if you've been thinking about upgrading your space this holiday season. These lights are super lightweight and easy to mount using the included mounting tape, and users love the ability to dim and customize the colors of these LEDs using the Nanoleaf app. Plus, endless colored preset options, changing scenes, and vibes that can interact with music all make these smart lights a good pick for your game room, living room, dining room, or just about anywhere else. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you want simple, straight LED lights that can be customized via a mobile app; lightweight lighting options are a priority; you want something that can be made into a colorful display.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for LED lighting that comes in a different shape than straight lines; you'd rather go with flat lighting panels.

Nanoleaf offers a ton of great smart lighting panel options in different shapes, but you can't really go wrong with straight lines that you can arrange into various shapes. This lines kit lets you adjust the lighting strips into 60-degree angles, for a broad range of geometric shape options that can be mounted almost anywhere. With 15 lines measuring about 11 inches each, this kit alone will cover a good amount of wall space without requiring you to buy a separate expansion—that is, unless you want an even larger lighting arrangement.

Choose from a handful of built-in scene presets, create your own look with a fully customizable RGB wheel, or just let the lights follow along with whatever sounds you're listening to. These plug into a standard outlet and they include simple mounting tape to make installation super easy. These go great with gaming PCs, or as standalone lighting pieces for any room, and it's hard to say no to $90 off.