Leftover Memorial Day sales 2024: the top 5 deals UNDER $100 that are still available

The Memorial Day sales are swiftly coming to an end, but if you have a little bit of cash left over, we've gathered five of our favorite leftover deals under $100 for your perusal. These devices aren't junk either: we can vouch for the quality of every item listed below. Sure, they may not be the most innovative pieces of tech on the planet, but they'll get the job done and leave you with a pretty happy bank account.

For example, you can currently grab this Insignia smart TV for only $79.99 at Best Buy, while an Echo Show 8 (2023) will only set you back $94.99. As Memorial Day is officially over, many of these deals will be expiring before you know it, so don't wait if an offer catches your eye.

Top 5 deals under $100

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon A 25% discount on a pair of Samsung earbuds? Sign me up. The Galaxy Buds 2 pair a super-comfy design with active noise cancellation, stellar battery life, and a surprisingly punchy, bass-forward sound signature. This Memorial Day discount makes the wireless earbuds only 75 bucks, so don't miss this chance to save.

2. Insignia 24" Class F20 Series FHD Fire TV: $109.99 $69.99 at Best Buy If you're in the market for a compact smart TV, check out this deal that carves a straight $40 off the 24-inch F20 Series Fire TV from Insignia. It doesn't have many premium features, but you'll get 1080p HD resolution, three HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your streaming services. Buying from Best Buy also gives you three free months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of fuboTV.

3. Echo Show 8 (2023): $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon The perfect smart display to get your Alexa home up and running, the Echo Show 8 is a versatile device that boasts 10W speakers with spatial audio support, an HD touchscreen display, and a 13MP camera with a useful auto-framing feature for video calls. Grab the Echo Show 8 straight from Amazon and you'll score a whopping 37% discount.

4. Nokia G100 128GB: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon One of the best Android phones under $200, the Nokia G100 punches far above its weight, with two days of battery life on a single charge, a vibrant 6.5-inch HD display, and three years of security updates guaranteed. This leftover Memorial Day deal drops the budget phone to just shy of $100, so check it out if you need something cheap yet reliable.