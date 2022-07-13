9 Prime Day deals under $50 you won't regret buying

At this point, you've probably seen most of the major Prime Day deals, and have decided if you want to snag a TV or phone that's heavily discounted but still quite expensive. But Prime Day also has plenty of affordable impulse buys that'll cost much less and still bring you plenty of joy.

We've chosen the best cheap Prime Day deals under $40 that we'd personally buy and recommend, from tech to games, knick-knacks to accessories.

Save even more with these Prime Day deals under $40

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: $90 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not to get too personal, but my dentist basically forced me to buy one of these to help with my gingivitis as a flossing alternative, and it's been a big help in preventing cavities over the last couple of years. This deal will save you cash in the short term and the long term by avoiding dental woes.

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4-pack): $30 $23 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Android Central's top pick of the best smart plugs (opens in new tab)? You guessed it, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini. These plug into your outlets both indoors and outdoors and make any connected device "smart" and controllable by either Alexa or Google Home. A four-pack of these will turn your home into an automated, voice-controlled future home.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Blink Mini: $120 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can either buy the Echo Show 5 for $35 or add the camera (typically $35) for just $10 extra. The Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays with ultra-fast Alexa commands and a petite footprint that makes it fit on any shelf or table. And the Blink Mini is one of our favorite indoor cameras for keeping track of kids, pets, or valuables while you're away.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with remote: $50 $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

All of Amazon's streaming sticks are discounted; you can get the Lite version for as low as $12 (opens in new tab). But we think it's worth paying twice the price for 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ support, plus a remote with actual buttons. Otherwise, it has all the streaming channels you could want, and even gaming through Amazon Luna.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $100 $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Most wireless earbuds will set you back $100-$200; if you're willing to compromise a bit on specs, these are supremely affordable, give you 5 hours + 20 hours with charging case, and have JBL's typically reliable audio quality.

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6 (PS4 w/ free PS5 upgrade) | $60 $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Take on the brutal regime of Anton Castillo (aka Giancarlo Esposito) on the fictional tropical island of Yara in the largest open world of the Far Cry series yet. You'll easily get dozens of hours of gameplay out of Far Cry 6, making this 78%-off deal a crime.

(opens in new tab) Throw Throw Burrito: $25 $13.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has discounted a ton of party games and puzzles (opens in new tab), all of which are definitely in the impulse-buy price range and make great cheap birthday gifts or fun ice-breakers for get-togethers with family and friends. Of them all, our favorite is Throw Throw Burrito, made by the same creative minds behind Exploding Kittens. It's the only combo card game/sporting event we've heard of!

(opens in new tab) Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Power Bank 20000mAh with 20W Power Delivery: $70 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Anker makes many of our favorite portable chargers, and this model has enough juice to charge most phones 4-5 times on the go, with the speed to get most phones to 50% in about 30 minutes. We'd also recommend the Anker PowerCore III 10K, currently $40 for Prime Day (opens in new tab), if you prefer to have both wired and Qi wireless charging options available.

On the hunt for more Prime Day deals before the event ends? Our round-ups of the best Fire tablet deals and Prime Day Kindle deals have devices that are plenty affordable and worth checking out, even if you're on a budget!