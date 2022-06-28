Best Kindle deals for Prime Day 2022

Amazon's Prime Day 2022 is being held on July 12-13, and you can look forward to amazing deals on just about every product the retailer makes, including Kindles. We've already seen Kindles go on sale over the course of the year, but the best deals are reserved for Prime Day.

Some of the best Kindle e-readers will be discounted for Prime Day, so if you've already made up your mind about what you want, you can just wait for Prime Day to roll around and get your hands on a new e-reader. A few deals are live right now, so head on down to the deals section below to see if the model you're looking for is on sale. If you haven't decided and are interested in learning more, we have you covered.

We'll be rounding up all the Kindle deals for Prime Day 2022 when they go live, and give you buying advice to ensure you pick up the right Kindle for your needs.

Should you buy a Kindle for Prime Day?

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Already have a tablet and don't really want to invest in a dedicated e-reader just for buying books? There are a few key ways Kindles are different from tablets. Most tablets use LCD screens, and because the entire panel is lit, they cause glare and strain your eyes after extended reading sessions. Kindles, meanwhile, use e-ink technology that's meant to mimic the feel of a real book, and because the screen itself isn't lit, you don't get any glare and there's no strain on the eyes.

On any given week, I use my Kindle for 15 hours or more. The e-ink screen makes all the difference in the world, and while I also have an iPad Air, I would not be able to read as much on that particular device because of the backlit panel. And the best part with Kindles is that because the screen itself isn't lit, you get weeks-long battery life — I charge my Kindle once every alternate week.

Kindles also reduce the friction when it comes to accessing your favorite books. You can choose from millions of titles in the Kindle Store, and your purchases seamlessly download to the Kindle over Wi-Fi. With Kindle Unlimited, you pay a small monthly fee and access hundreds of thousands of books for free. All Kindle models can easily hold several hundred books — most can store thousands and even audiobooks — so your entire library is always at hand.

Between the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and the Kindle Kids Edition, Amazon has plenty of models to choose from. With prices starting for under $100, you don't have to invest a lot of money in picking one up. Whether you're looking to buy an entry-level Kindle to get your reading habit off the ground, or want a model with water resistance that you can read near a pool, a Kindle is a great overall option.

Let's take a look at the best Kindle deals available for Prime Day, and which model you should pick up.

Best Amazon Kindle deals live right now

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best Prime Day Kindle deals will kick off as we get closer to July 12, but if you're eager to get started with a Kindle, these are the deals that are currently live. Amazon has promised to hack and slash prices of the ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite series by as much as 55%, in due time.

For now, you can eat your heart out with nearly 50% off the older Kindle Paperwhite model from 2018. It has fewer LEDs inside but you still get that IPX8 waterproof rating and solid performance. There aren't many other Kindles on sale just yet, so the last-gen Kindle is definitely the show-stopper right now.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018): $̶1̶2̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As mentioned above, grab the last-gen Kindle Paperwhite for the price of an entry-level Kindle with this amazing deal on Amazon. The ad-supported variant of this waterproof Kindle from 2018 costs just $69.99 right now, providing phenomenal value for less.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018): $̶1̶59̶.̶9̶9̶ $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon's previous-gen Kindle Paperwhite comes in four lovely shades. While the base model has 8GB, this upgraded Paperwhite (2018) boasts a mighty 32GB of storage. That's a lot of room to store your favorite e-books and audiobooks! Buy this ad-supported Kindle with added storage for only $89.99 at Amazon.

Which Amazon Kindle e-reader should you buy?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central)

Amazon has three distinct Kindle products to choose from, and figuring out the ideal model comes down to what you're looking for in an e-reader. The entry-level Amazon Kindle got a big upgrade with the introduction of the front light. While earlier models in the series lacked backlighting — making them a less-than-ideal option for reading at night — the latest Kindle models have an integrated front light that illuminates the e-ink screen.

That addition alone makes the standard Kindle a great choice for first-time buyers, but it has another exciting feature: Audible integration. You can pair Bluetooth earbuds to the Kindle and stream audiobooks from the e-reader, making it an even more exciting choice. Considering the Kindle costs just $90, you are getting excellent value for your money.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best overall Kindle you can buy today

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best overall Kindle you can buy today. It comes with an e-ink screen that offers a pixel density of 300ppi, delivering better clarity over the entry-level Kindle. You also get even backlighting via the 17 LEDs embedded underneath the e-ink screen, and the Audible integration lets you listen to audiobooks from the device.

But the best feature this time around is the IPX8 rating, which gives you the ability to take the e-reader to the pool or read in the tub. With 8GB of storage, you will be able to store up to a thousand e-books or a few hundred audiobooks. If you want 24 more gigs of storage and wireless charging, you can get the pricier Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The screen of the Paperwhite sits flush with the body, and the upgrades on offer here make it the default choice if you're looking for a new Kindle in 2022.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

The Kindle Oasis stands out from the rest of the Kindles just on the basis of its physical page turn buttons. The buttons provide a level of tactility that just makes it more pleasurable to use the e-reader, and the 7-inch e-ink 300ppi screen is fabulous. You get 25 LEDs embedded underneath the panel that provide a uniform backlight, and there's an ambient light sensor that dynamically adjusts the light based on your surroundings.

There's also an incredibly useful warm light feature that makes the e-ink screen much more conducive to reading at night. I use my Kindle Oasis all the time at night to read books, and the warm light is a feature that has made a huge difference. You also get Audible integration, a sleek aluminum chassis, and IPX8 dust and water resistance. The Kindle Oasis is overkill, but if you want the best e-reader hardware that Amazon has to offer, it is the one to get.

All three options have their own unique features, so let's take a look at where they differ and which Kindle would be ideal for your particular needs.

Is this the first time you're buying an e-reader?

If so, you should look at the Kindle Paperwhite or the entry-level Kindle. Both options offer excellent value and will serve you well for several years.

Are you going to use your Kindle at night?

The standard Kindle has 4 LEDs underneath the screen, the Kindle Paperwhite has 17 LEDs, and the Kindle Oasis has 25 LEDs. If you do a lot of reading at night, the Oasis is the best option thanks to its ambient light sensor and warm light feature.

Do you want a Kindle with water resistance?

If you intend to use your Kindle near a pool or in a bathtub, you should pick up the Kindle Paperwhite or the Kindle Oasis. Both offer IPX8 ingress protection.

Do you want physical page turn buttons?

If you want the tactility of physical buttons, then the Kindle Oasis is your best choice. The design of the Kindle Oasis mimics a book, and those page turn buttons are fantastic.

Is wireless charging a priority?

Features like wireless charging can only be found in the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. If this is something you desire strongly, the Paperwhite Signature Edition's 10W Qi wireless charging will serve you well.

Prime Day 2022 Kindle deals I'm most excited about

I'm excited to see the Kindle Paperwhite once again go on sale, especially the beefed-up Paperwhite Signature Edition with wireless charging capabilities. The Paperwhite is the best overall Kindle you can buy because of its value, and Amazon tends to mark it down to the price of the entry-level Kindle, making it an even better choice. The fact that the current-gen Paperwhite also has IPX8 and Audible integration means it is a great overall option.

I am also interested in deals on the Kindle Oasis. The Oasis isn't an e-reader for most users, but if you've already used a few Kindles and want something more premium, it is the ideal upgrade. The warm light in particular is a fantastic addition, and you have to use the feature to truly understand what a difference it makes. It genuinely makes using the Oasis that much more exciting, and as I read a lot at night, it is an incredibly useful addition.

Amazon Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite vs. Kindle Oasis

Amazon Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite

As the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are usually $40 apart in price, there are a few key differences between the two models. The first is the pixel density of the screen. The Kindle has a 167ppi screen, with the Kindle Paperwhite offering a 300ppi screen — nearly double the density. The higher pixel count leads to better clarity, giving the Kindle Paperwhite an edge in this category.

The Kindle Paperwhite also has IPX8 ingress protection, which means you'll be able to use it at the pool. The standard Kindle does not have any dust or water protection, leaving it vulnerable to the forces of nature.

Now the Kindle Paperwhite has a special variant called the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It has the same 6.8-inch anti-glare e-ink display as the regular old Paperwhite. Internally, you'll find matching guts as well. The pair of Kindle Paperwhite e-ink tablets are identical in every way, save for the upgraded 32GB storage and the 10W Qi wireless charging feature in the Signature Edition.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite vs. Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Paperwhite has plenty of great features, and it is similar to the Kindle Oasis in a lot of ways. Both e-readers have 300ppi e-ink screens, IPX8 water resistance, Audible integration, and 8GB of built-in storage. But the Oasis has 25 LEDs embedded underneath the screen, whereas the Kindle Paperwhite has just 17 LEDs. With a higher number of LEDs, the Kindle Oasis delivers much more uniform backlighting.

Then there's the warm light feature. Having used the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis extensively, I can confidently say that the warm light makes a huge amount of difference in day-to-day use. The screen shifts to warmer colors (with a yellowish hue), and it makes reading for an extended duration that much more enjoyable.

The Kindle Oasis also has page turn buttons, an ambient light sensor, and a sleek aluminum design. Is the Kindle Oasis twice as good as the Kindle Paperwhite? No. But you are getting a decent amount of extras, so if you've used a Kindle in the past and want to upgrade to a model with physical buttons or a more uniform backlight, the Kindle Oasis is a fantastic choice.