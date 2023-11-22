Level up your gaming with these Black Friday controller deals

We've seen how mobile gaming has exploded in popularity over the past decade, and that's not changing anytime soon. As our phones get faster and more powerful, this opens the door for even better games being just a few taps away. When it comes to Black Friday controller deals, trying to find the right one can be a bit daunting, especially when pretty much everything is on sale.

As someone who has their fair share of gaming controllers, I've spent plenty of time trying to find the perfect one. Coming as little surprise, there really isn't a controller that will work for everyone. However, as the Black Friday controller deals continue to roll in, I've rounded up some of the best controllers that you should consider.

You'll find a little bit of everything in this controller deals roundup, including ones that plug right into your phone, removing the need to worry about Bluetooth. Others offer that "retro gaming" vibe that you might be looking for, especially if you're playing those old-school games. Nevertheless, there's something here for everyone!

Best Black Friday controller deals

GameSir X2 Type-C: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon While there is an updated version available, we're still big fans of the GameSir X2 Type-C. There's a USB-C port on one side, giving you the plug-and-play experience you're probably looking for. The X2 also sports a telescopic design, meaning that it'll fit everything from your slab phones to foldables, and anything in between.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro (Special Edition): $45.99 $37.37 at Amazon If you're looking for more of that retro feel, then look no further than the 8BitDo SN30 Pro. This specific controller has been a fan-favorite for years, but there's a new Special Edition model that offers the transparent look that has made its return to the mainstream.

Backbone One (2nd Gen): $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon The original Backbone One was definitely popular thanks to its solid build and additional features. With the new 2nd Gen version, the D-pad and buttons have been updated to be more responsive. Plus, Backbone includes various adapters, bringing better compatibility with the phones that it can work with. Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy

RIG Nacon MG-X PRO: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Whenever I want to play some more-intensive games on my foldable phones, this is the controller I reach for. The RIG Nacon MG-X PRO sports a telescopic design, but also relies on Bluetooth, which is something I prefer. Not only is the MG-X PRO very ergonomic, but I also don't have to worry about potentially messing up the USB-C port on my phone (or on the controller.)

PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus: $99.99 $57.99 at Amazon In the same vein as the MG-X Pro, PowerA's XP7-X Plus offers a very similar design. The biggest difference here is that despite being a Bluetooth controller, you won't be able to play Call of Duty or PUBG mobile. But if you don't play either of those games and want to save a few bucks, the XP7-X Plus won't let you down.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon 8BitDo doesn't only focus on retro-styled controllers. The Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is 8BitDo's latest, providing an all-in-one solution for playing on pretty much any device. This bundle includes a charging dock, along with a 2.4G dongle that can be stowed away in the base. Price check: $55.99 at Best Buy

Attach your phone to your controllers

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip (DualSense): $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon What if you already have a controller and just need a way to comfortably attach your phone? This is where something like the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip comes in. This version works specifically with Sony's DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers, and simply clips on without much of a hassle. There's a telescopic arm that fits phones up to 3.12 inches wide but also folds up into a compact package for easy transport.

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon Part of the problem when playing mobile games with these controller clips is that you'll eventually run out of juice. That's not a problem with the MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip. This fits all of your Xbox Series S/X and One controllers, while making sure that your phone keeps on going for as long as you want.