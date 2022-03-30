Nacon MG-X Pro Android controller review: The best of the best

The Nacon MG-X Pro combines the best of both worlds using a hybrid Switch and Xbox controller design. With a secure hold, a comfortable grip, and a respectable battery life, this is by far one of the best Android controllers out there. Throw in a Bluetooth connection that allows for a greater amount of compatible phones, and there's not much to complain about.

I've had the opportunity to test out some incredible Android controllers here on Android Central. Between models like the Razer Kishi and PowerA MOGA XP5-X, players are spoiled for choice. And as mobile gaming gets bigger and bigger, the need for a good mobile controller rises. While some games are specifically designed with touch controls in mind, there are plenty accessible through Cloud gaming that don't have that luxury. That's where a mobile controller comes in.

The best game controllers for Android encompass a variety of products and designs. After spending some time testing out the Nacon MG-X Pro, it's clear that it embodies everything a great Android controller should be. I'd wager if it's stacked up against the others on that list, it could easily take the crown.

Nacon MG-X Pro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Nacon sells the MG-X Pro Android controller on its website for $80. It comes in two variations, one that's designed for Xbox and one that's generic. Nacon also sells the MG-X Pro through RIG on Amazon for $100. The reason for the price discrepancy is unclear, as they are the same model and can be purchased in the United States. Regardless, if you want to buy it in the U.S., those appear to be the only retailers that sell it.

Nacon MG-X Pro: What's great

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

From the moment I first held the MG-X Pro, I knew I was going to have a great time using it.

One aspect of the Nintendo Switch that people complain about the most are the Joy-Cons, their design not being the best for long periods of play. That design is mimicked in other controllers like the Razer Kishi and Gamesir X2 Bluetooth. While I don't have an issue with this design as other people seem to, I recognize that bigger grips like those on dedicated console controllers are more comfortable. That's exactly what the MG-X Pro offers. From the moment I first held the MG-X Pro, I knew I was going to have a great time using it.

And unlike using a controller with a phone clip attached to the top, the MG-X Pro's design keeps it from feeling top-heavy. The weight distribution is perfect, and though the clamp is slightly less forceful than other similar Android controllers of similar natures, it has raised edges to keep your phone secure. All in all, the design exceeded my expectations.

The face buttons, thumbsticks, and D-pad don't feel cramped either, another issue I'd have with mobile controllers. They're spaced out in such a way that feels natural. Using a controller is all about muscle memory, and even the slightest deviation in design can throw you off. When comparing the buttons on the MG-X Pro to an Xbox controller, they're about as close as it gets.

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Likewise, the triggers and bumpers are slightly curved around the edge of the controller, making them more comfortable to use for extended periods of time. It's a small detail that speaks towards its ergonomics, and when you combine everything with textured grips and tactile buttons, it makes for a controller that's a pleasure to use.

And that use extends to a wide variety of Android phones. Thanks to its Bluetooth connection and a maximum width that supports screens up to 6.7 inches, it's compatible with most phones on the market. Though the raised edges don't always work the best when you're using it with a phone that has a case, it'll still hold the phone firmly in place.

Nacon boasts that the MG-X Pro can go for 20 hours without needing a charge, and that's about what you can expect, give or take a couple of hours. That's on par with other Android controllers on the market, so it doesn't have much of an advantage or disadvantage in that category.

Nacon MG-X Pro: What's not so great

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Its Bluetooth 4.2 connection won't be as reliable as a USB connection, so there's a trade-off there. In order to have it support more phones, it can't use a dedicated USB-C port as the Razer Kishi does. Bluetooth 4.2 also has limited bandwidth compared to 5.0, though you won't need to worry about distance as your phone will always be right there.

I only ever ran into lag occasionally when streaming games through the Cloud on Xbox Game Pass, and that could be chalked up to Xbox Game Pass as much as the controller. I didn't have a problem playing games that were natively downloaded on my Galaxy S21.

Nacon MG-X Pro: The competition

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Android Central)

The Razer Kishi is its most immediate competition with a similar design, and it comes in at a similar price point ranging from $80 to $90 depending on which model you purchase. It works just as well as the MG-X Pro, but it features a USB-C connection to keep everything more reliable. The downside to this is that not all phones are compatible, and you'll need to make sure yours fits before buying it.

If you're looking for a more traditional controller design with a built-in phone clip, there's the Razer Raiju Mobile. Though it first retailed for $150, it can often now be found for a much more affordable $50 or less than $50 on Amazon. It's also versatile, allowing users to switch between a Bluetooth or wired connection should they choose.

Nacon MG-X Pro: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

You should buy this if...

You want an Android controller that's compatible with larger phones

You like the Nintendo Switch-esque design

You need traditional hand grips like on an Xbox controller

You shouldn't buy this if...

You don't want to spend near $100

You'd rather have a USB-C connection

There's a lot to love about Nacon's MG-X Pro. It takes the best features of other controllers and combines them to make a fantastic final product. If your phone fits, I highly recommend this is the controller you use for all of your Android gaming needs, even if the price may seem a bit steep.

I'd only hold off on purchasing if, for some reason, you'd rather have a wired connection as opposed to wireless Bluetooth.