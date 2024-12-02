Don't buy the UE Boom 4 — this portable speaker is just as good, and it costs half as much during Cyber Monday

I like Tribit's Bluetooth speakers; they have a good sound and don't cost much, and with the StormBox 2, the audio manufacturer delivered what is possibly its best product yet. The speaker is easily portable, has 360-degree sound, and you get chunky buttons at the front that allow you to change the volume and adjust music playback.



The StormBox 2 debuted earlier this year for $69, and for Cyber Monday, the speaker is available for $54, making it a good choice if you need a portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound. Logitech's UE Boom 4 is the best-seller in this category, and while it has plenty to offer, it costs $99, and you don't get sound quality that's twice as good.

✅Recommended if: You want a Bluetooth speaker that's easy to carry anywhere and sounds great. The StormBox 2 comes with IPX7 ingress protection, so you can use it at the pool without any issues.



❌Skip this deal if: You need fast charging.

The only issue I have with the StormBox 4 is that it takes nearly four hours to charge the internal battery. There's no fast charging, so you'll ideally need to plug it in overnight. Thankfully, battery life is pretty great, so you won't need to charge it that regularly.



Outside of that, this is a terrific Bluetooth speaker. It connects over Bluetooth 5.3, and I didn't see any issues pairing it with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Vivo X100 Ultra, and Find X8 Pro. The sound quality is why I use it over other Bluetooth speakers; it has a fabulous low-end along with clear mids and a good treble, and you can easily customize the sound to your tastes. The 360-degree positioning of the drivers makes a difference, and it projects a louder sound than you'd usually get in a unit this size.



You can also use it in the shower or the pool, thanks to IPX7 ingress protection. There's a 3.5mm jack as well, and I usually connect the StormBox 2 to my synth (an Arturia MicroFreak) when I'm dabbling with the sounds on the go. And coming in at $54, you're getting an unbeatable value.