The Instant Pot is well-known for being one of the most versatile kitchen appliances of this century, but some models are a bit more fully-featured than others. There are quite a lot of Instant Pot models actually, but if you're looking for the best of the best, the Instant Pot Ultra is the one to consider — especially with Black Friday deals now going live at various retailers.

Now at Amazon, thanks to its massive Black Friday sale, you can score an Instant Pot Ultra on sale from $99.99 today. Both the 6-quart and 8-quart models are eligible for this deal with prices discounted by up to $70 while supplies last. The 6-quart model is down to $99.99, saving you $50, while the best discount can be found on the 8-quart model which is currently on sale for $109.99.

Instant Savings Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker The Instant Pot Ultra is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you'll find, as it actually combines 10 different appliances all into one. Today both the 6-quart and 8-quart models are up to 33% off at Amazon for Black Friday. Starting at $99.99 See at Amazon

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that replaces 10 traditional kitchen appliances to help you save space and get more done in your kitchen. You can use it as an electric pressure cooker, a sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, or a steamer. Use it to make yogurt, cakes, or eggs, or to warm up food. There are 16 built-in one-touch programs to make preparing meals even easier.

This model also features advancements like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. There's even an Ultra button for custom programming, as well as 11 safety features. You'll also receive a variety of accessories with the purchase, including a steam rack, serving and soup spoons, a measuring cup, and a recipe book.

If the Instant Pot Ultra is a bit out of your price range, you can find Instant Pot models on sale at up to half the price right now! Target has the Instant Pot Duo Nova on sale for $49.99 today for Black Friday, though this deal surely won't last for long.