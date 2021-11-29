If you've followed our Cyber Monday NAS deals coverage, you would have seen that a lot of NAS enclosures and hard drives went on sale. There are a few deals still active, and the one that I'm most interested in is the Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS hard drive.

I said several times in the past that IronWolf drives are the ideal choice for NAS enclosures, and this 8TB drive is still on sale for $180, $62 off its usual retail price. I have several of these drives in various enclosures, and whether it's Plex streaming at 4K, fast file transfers, or hosting a local productivity suite and mail server, these drives are great for the task.

So if you're still on the lookout for hard drives, the 8TB IronWolf should be the ideal addition to your home server. You're getting a lot of storage here, and the drive itself has custom software designed to ensure it holds up just fine with 24/7 use, and Seagate offers a three-year warranty as standard. So if you just bought a NAS or are looking to increase the storage of your server, this is the drive to buy for Cyber Monday.

Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS HDD | $62 off This NAS hard drive has a 256MB cache and works at 7200RPM, and is ideally suited for your NAS enclosure. If you haven't bought one of these yet, you should do so while they're still on sale. $180 at Amazon WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD | $75 off If you need more storage, the WD Red Plus 10TB drive is a good choice. It has a similar feature-set as the Seagate IronWolf, and you're getting a little more value with this particular deal. You get the same three-year warranty as well, and it is designed for 24/7 use. $210 at Amazon