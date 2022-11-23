Reach those fitness goals for cheap with this epic Fitbit Versa 2 deal

The holiday is finally here, which means all of the best Black Friday deals are about to come alive. Every tech retailer under the sun is offering their own version of a Black Friday sale, with everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs and wearables getting some seriously legendary discounts across the web. One such offer just arrived from the good folks at Best Buy: pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 and you'll instantly save $50, a discount that brings the price of the smartwatch down to just $99.95 (opens in new tab).

Sure, the Fitbit Versa 2 is several years old at this point, but it still has some pretty impressive specs that earn it a spot among the best Fitbits that money can buy. For starters, you'll get all of the same 24/7 fitness and health tracking features found in the more-expensive Versa 3, plus a vibrant AMOLED display and up to five days of battery life on a single charge. It's even water-resistant to 50 meters, which means you can wear it to monitor your status during laps in the pool. Unfortunately, the smartwatch lacks a few features that we take for granted nowadays, such as a built-in GPS, but if you want the intelligent fitness tracking technology that Fitbit is known for without spending a ton of cash, this Black Friday deal from Best Buy is just what you need.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: $149.95 $99.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Head over to Best Buy and you can instantly save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2, a slightly older-yet-still-great smartwatch that comes with 24/7 health and activity tracking, a swimproof construction, and Amazon Alexa built right in. Your purchase will even come with a free six month subscription to Fitbit Premium (an additional $59.95 value).

More fitness tracker deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)



Now that you've saved a ton of cash on a fitness tracker, use a little bit of that money to trick out your new device with one of the best Fitbit Versa 2 bands.