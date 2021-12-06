Best Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 bands 2022

Fitbit's Versa family of smartwatches offers some of the best options out there for fitness enthusiasts. Whether you have a Versa, Versa Lite, or Versa 2, all three of these wearables use the same proprietary watch band system. What's more, there's no shortage of third-party bands to pick from. We've rounded up some of the best Fitbit Versa bands below!

Best Fitbit Versa bands: If we had to choose

If you're having trouble choosing the best Fitbit Versa band for your smartwatch, we don't blame you. After all, there are so many amazing options to choose from. However, we feel confident recommending the Wepro Band as the best pick for most people. This is essentially a more affordable version of the band that comes with the Versa out of the box. You'll appreciate how comfortable the silicone material is. Not to mention the wide variety of colors you have to choose from, which ensures you'll find one that matches your personal style and fitness needs.

Speaking of style, we also really like the HAPAW Stainless Steel Replacement Band. The stunning stainless steel construction looks and feels fantastic. It will dress your Versa up perfectly for a fancy date night. Plus, we think most people will also be fond of the low price tag that comes with it.

Then again, if you have a more flexible budget and you want a premium band, you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Horween Leather Band. It's far from cheap, but it's worth a second look. The sleek and fashionable design is incredibly unique. Most importantly, it's comfortable enough for all-day wear.