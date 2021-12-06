Best Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 bands 2022
By Joe Maring , Courtney Lynch published
Fitbit's Versa family of smartwatches offers some of the best options out there for fitness enthusiasts. Whether you have a Versa, Versa Lite, or Versa 2, all three of these wearables use the same proprietary watch band system. What's more, there's no shortage of third-party bands to pick from. We've rounded up some of the best Fitbit Versa bands below!
Wepro Band
Want to keep things as simple as possible? Pick up this silicone band from Wepro. The band is pretty basic, featuring a premium silicone material that's lightweight and sweat resistant. The stainless steel buckle is easy to use; there are small and large sizes and a metric ton of colors to choose from.
KIMILAR Woven Fabric Breathable Band
For around the same price as what Wepro's offering, you can get the KIMILAR Woven Fabric Band. The fabric material is classier than silicone and is a nicer choice for wearing your Versa to the office or while out on the town. There are a few different colors available.
HAPAW Stainless Steel Replacement Band
Few things dress a watch up as nicely as a stainless steel band, and with this one from HAPAW, you can get a quality Milanese loop stainless steel band without breaking the bank. This is easily the best Fitbit Versa band for fashion lovers. You also get a strong magnetic locking system and several color options.
Wearlizer Stainless Steel Band
If you want a band that offers superior durability that will still look dashing on your wrist, you should consider the Wearlizer Stainless Steel band. It comes with the tool you need to add or remove links for the perfect fit. It also has a dual folding clasp that's easy to take on and off. The color options include black, silver, scrub gold, copper rose, and more.
Fitbit Woven Reflective Replacement Band
Another first-party band worth checking out is the Fitbit Woven Reflective Band. Along with the premium fabric material, the real reason to get this band is the reflective strip the runs along the middle of it — allowing you to be clearly visible at night. We also love that the band is made out of recycled fiber!
Fitbit Horween Leather Replacement Band
If leather is more your thing, Fitbit has you covered with its Horween Leather band. As the name suggests, it's made from genuine Horween leather. It might be expensive, but you cannot beat this Fitbit Versa band's premium look and feel. The stunning Midnight Blue color is perfect for daily wear and keeps you looking stylish.
Fitbit Sport Replacement Band
Do you take your Versa to the gym a lot? If so, the Fitbit Sport Band should be right up your alley. It's made out of durable yet breathable silicone that feels soft on the wrist. This waterproof band is available in various colors and features a perforated design that aims to keep your wrist cool during even the most intense workouts.
HAPAW Nylon Sport Replacement Band
Sporty watch bands are usually made of silicone, but that's not always the case. This band from HAPAW is designed for sport, but it features a sturdy nylon construction. As a result, the band is soft, breathable, and comfortable to wear. It's also easily adjustable and comes in many colors, including the gorgeous cape blue shade shown here.
QINGQING Floral Printed Band
Do you want to spruce up your watch with a one-of-a-kind band? Look no further than the QINGQING Floral Printed Band. It's made of premium waterproof silicone material, but it stands out thanks to the wide array of unique floral pattern options. Whether you like roses, sunflowers, or peonies, there are many options.
Mosstek Genuine Leather Replacement Band
Want to dress up your Fitbit Versa with a leather band that's reasonably priced? This option from Mosstek will do the trick. There are many colors to choose from, including brown, black, burgundy, and more. The soft genuine leather is made of hypoallergenic material and a durable stainless steel buckle. So you can stay classy without breaking the bank.
Best Fitbit Versa bands: If we had to choose
If you're having trouble choosing the best Fitbit Versa band for your smartwatch, we don't blame you. After all, there are so many amazing options to choose from. However, we feel confident recommending the Wepro Band as the best pick for most people. This is essentially a more affordable version of the band that comes with the Versa out of the box. You'll appreciate how comfortable the silicone material is. Not to mention the wide variety of colors you have to choose from, which ensures you'll find one that matches your personal style and fitness needs.
Speaking of style, we also really like the HAPAW Stainless Steel Replacement Band. The stunning stainless steel construction looks and feels fantastic. It will dress your Versa up perfectly for a fancy date night. Plus, we think most people will also be fond of the low price tag that comes with it.
Then again, if you have a more flexible budget and you want a premium band, you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Horween Leather Band. It's far from cheap, but it's worth a second look. The sleek and fashionable design is incredibly unique. Most importantly, it's comfortable enough for all-day wear.
