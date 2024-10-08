My son's favorite smart watch is at its lowest price ever on Prime Day

Looking to get your kids off screens and a little more active this school year? The Fitbit Ace LTE is the perfect way to do that with original games and activities that encourage your kids to move all throughout the day, and it's a fantastic $50 off for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, officially known as Amazon Big Deal Days!

When I reviewed the Fitbit Ace LTE a few months ago, my son fell in love with the amazing games that come preloaded on the watch. These games give kids a few minutes of play time and require a specific amount of movement throughout the day to earn coins, turns, and other in-game activities. Plus, each game is active, so they'll be slinging their wrist to cast a line in the Smokey Lake fishing game, aiming with their watch to take bad guys out in the Galaxy Rangers strategy, or swinging their wrist like a golf club in Kaiju Golf.

New games are added seasonally and there are over half a dozen to play right now. Fitbit even built an entire "virtual pet" type experience called Eejies which feel a bit like a cross between Tamagotchi and Animal Crossing. Daily activity will grant rewards in the form of outfits and furniture for their Eejie's rooms, and new watchbands from Fitbit unlock exclusive outfits that match the bands. It's an incredible experience that's unlike any other smartwatch on the market, and it's made just for kids!

Fitbit Ace LTE: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon Get the best kids fitness watch money can buy for $50 less during October Prime Day! Encourage kids to keep moving with fun games and daily activities, virtual pets, and more. Price check: Best Buy - $199

It's hard to sing enough praises about this amazing watch, but lets cover the full cost of everything first. You'll be getting $50 the Fitbit Ace LTE by buying it from Amazon today but you'll need to keep an Ace Pass subscription active to get it connected to an LTE network. A Fitbit Ace Pass is $9.99 per month and comes with LTE connectivity so your kids can message and call you all from their watch without needing a smartphone.

Any connected watch will require a data plan of some kind and and most companies charge around $10 for that cost anyway, so this isn't something unique to the Fitbit Ace LTE. What IS unique, however, is Fitbit's commitment to regular updates, new games, and fun new features that's included in that same plan. It's a huge advantage over other kids smartwatches.

And while your kids are having fun and staying active, you can rest easy knowing the Fitbit Ace LTE has the best smart watch hardware of any kids smartwatch, too. It uses the same powerful health tracking sensors and processor as the Google Pixel Watch 3 and is even the thinnest and lightest smartwatch available. In fact, putting a Fitbit Ace LTE next to most other kids smartwatches makes them look a decade older than what Fitbit was able to put together.

Of course, since this is a kids smartwatch you know there are great parental controls, school mode features that let parents restrict usage during school times, geofencing alerts, and more. Fitbit's app is so much better and sleeker than the competition, too, so if you're upgrading from another kids smartwatch you'll be blown away by the difference.