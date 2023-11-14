Early Black Friday Garmin deals — upgrade your workout for cheap

If you're on the hunt for Black Friday Garmin deals, you've come to the right place. The year's largest shopping event is still a few days away, but there are already a bounty of early offers to be found if you know where to look, and we've gathered a selection of our favorites below.

Whether you want the classic fitness tracker or a cutting-edge smartwatch experience, Garmin is one of the best manufacturers of wearables in the business, combining useful specs and features with great options for nearly every budget. Sure, most of the early Black Friday deals below are for last-generation models, but there are some great options if you don't necessarily need the newest device. Needless to say, when the newest Garmin watches go on sale for Black Friday, you'll find those discounts here.

Editor's picks

1. Garmin Venu Sq Music: $250 $198 at Amazon Get in on the ground floor with Garmin's patented workouts, heart and stress monitoring, Body Battery, Garmin Coach, 14 hours of GPS battery life, and music storage. The Venu Sq doesn't have some more recent Garmin software tools like recovery data, but it has the essentials in a petite package that doesn't have that bulky Garmin look and feel. If you've never worn a Garmin before and typically buy cheap fitness trackers, this is a good starting point Alternatives: Best Buy - $249.99 | Walmart - $199

2. Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $330 $181.24 at Amazon Perhaps our favorite last-gen Garmin, the Vivoactive 4 has since been surpassed by the Vivoactive 5 but holds up extremely well, with its stainless steel design, MIP display capable of displaying animated workouts, music storage, advanced sleep tracking, and 8-day battery life. Now, the Vivoactive 5 costs a mere $300 for better specs like all-systems tracking and recovery estimates, making it a fair deal at full price. But you'll save $149 here and get the essentials, including the altimeter for elevation data that the Vivoactive 5 (frustratingly) cut. Alternatives: Walmart - $349

3. Garmin Epix Gen 2 (Steel): $800 $515.25 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 (Titanium): $900 $668.37 at Amazon Garmin's Epix watches are for superfans who want all the high-end perks of a Fenix coupled with an AMOLED display, and you'll rarely get one for as low as $515. My personal favorite Garmin watch is the $600 Forerunner 965, so getting an Epix below that baseline is a freaking steal. What's so "epic" about the Epix? It has satellite, topographical, skiing, and golf maps for your wrist, plus Climbpro to look at your position and tell you what hills are coming on the trail. It scores your personal ability to run on hills and tracks your real-time stamina during runs. It lasts for 16 days or 42 GPS hours per charge, and it has a sleek steel or titanium bezel instead of the usual plastic look. Alternatives: Best Buy - $899.99 | Walmart - $699.99

4. Garmin Venu 2: $350 $261.55 at Amazon Take everything that the Vivoactive 4 offered, add more battery life (up to 11 days or 22 GPS hours), and slap on a gorgeous AMOLED display and stainless steel bezel. That gives you the Venu 2, which has since been surpassed by the Venu 3 but still holds up to scrutiny — and the 3 costs $450, meaning this will save you a lot upfront for a similar experience. Alternatives: Walmart - $261.55 | Best Buy - $297.99

5. Garmin Forerunner 265: $450 $399 at Amazon This technically isn't a Black Friday deal, but the 2023 Forerunner 265 is the best Garmin watch in the sub-$500 range, and it's also the only recent watch I've found that's selling for less than list price. It gives you Training Readiness, estimated recovery time, wrist-based running form data, fantastic 15-day battery life despite the bright AMOLED display, and other modern Garmin perks. Alternatives: Best Buy - $449 | Walmart - $445

6. Garmin Fenix 7S Solar: $700 $499.99 at Amazon You get all of the perks of the Epix listed above, only with a 1.2-inch memory-in-pixel display instead of 1.3-inch AMOLED. I personally recommend the Epix for most people, but this version has solar recharging if that's something you want. Technically, the Epix lasts longer even without a solar panel, but the Fenix 7S specifically does better for Max Battery GPS, lasting 162 hours thanks to solar recharge. Alternatives: Best Buy - $499.99

7. Garmin Forerunner 945: $500 $319.99 at Amazon The Forerunner 945 may be four years old, but Garmin updated it to receive many feature updates from the last year's 955, and it still has perks like 36 hours of GPS tracking and full-color mapping. I personally prefer having the 265's AMOLED display and dual-frequency tracking, but others would pick the 945 for its maps, longer battery, and lower deal price. Alternatives: Walmart - $569 (LTE version)

How to choose

Pay close attention to Garmin watches' names. Most have the same core Garmin OS, health sensors, and GPS tracking capabilities; where they differ is in their specializations. We'll focus on the best Garmin watches below, without paying attention to deal prices, for you to compare against the ones that are on sale.

Garmin Forerunner watches are designed for runners and cyclists, primarily, and the newer models will judge your fitness level and tell you how long to rest and then how long and fast to run next time. The Garmin Forerunner 265 is our favorite mid-range option, while the Forerunner 965 is the best premium option of the bunch.

Garmin Instinct watches give you epically long battery life with the trade-off of lower-resolution displays; they also give you rugged shock-proof designs, along with some of the same training readiness data as Forerunner watches. The Instinct 2X Solar is your best option, with nearly 150 GPS hours thanks to solar recharging and a built-in LED flashlight.

Garmin Epix watches give epically long battery life too, but without the display trade-off or thick plastic look; instead, you have to accept how heavy they can be.

Garmin Venu watches target more mainstream and first-time users, with their bright AMOLED displays for gym training, but may not have some of the more specialized fitness software of a Forerunner; the new Venu 3 takes the crown today.

The Vivoactive series arguably falls into that same niche, only without the AMOLED focus and for a more affordable price. We have yet to review the Vivoactive 5, but it's essentially a Venu 3 with a few downgrades to give it a consumer-friendly price.

The Garmin Fenix series is its flagship lineup, but even when on sale, they'll cost you an arm and a leg. Otherwise, most Garmin models outside of these lineups are more specialized, such as the Approach for golfers or tactix for military types; they're harder to find on sale, typically, but are good options for people that know exactly what they want.