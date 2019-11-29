Best of all, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for just $85 this Black Friday , which is a massive $45 off its usual price. And to add to that, you're getting three months of Kindle Unlimited for absolutely free.

You don't need me to tell you that the Kindle Paperwhite is an incredible e-reader — that part is evident from Amazon's sheer dominance in this category. But what you do need to know is that the latest verison of the Kindle Paperwhite has a couple of upgrades that make it stand out: it has an IPX8 rating, which means you can now take it to the pool, and you get Bluetooth for Audible integration.

Year after year, the Kindle Paperwhite continues to dominate the e-reader sales charts. This year's model comes with a design that sees the screen flush with the body, IPX8 dust and water resistance, and Bluetooth integration. You get a fantastic 300PPI screen that is a delight to read on, and the value on offer here is unbeatable.

The Kindle Paperwhite's latest additions make it an even better option if you're just getting started with e-readers. The new design changes are subtle, but if you've used a Paperwhite in the past, you will appreciate the fact that the screen is now flush with the body. That makes turning pages that much more seamless, and it just feels better in-hand.

But what sets the Paperwhite apart is the IPX8 certification, which lets you take it to the pool. That's a feature that was traditionally exclusive to the Oasis, so it's great to see the mainstream Paperwhite also picking up a waterproof chassis. Then there's Aubile integration over Bluetooth, which means you get to pair your Bluetooth headphones to the e-reader and stream Aubile audiobooks on the go.

The fact that you're getting all this at $85 — including three months of Kindle Unlimited — makes the Paperwhite one of the best deals this Black Friday.

If you already have a Kindle Paperwhite and are looking for an upgrade, the Kindle Oasis is right up your alley. The latest-generation Oasis is on sale for $175, $75 off its retail price. The Oasis now comes with a warm light that makes all the difference in the world when you're reading at night, and the 25 embedded LEDs provide much more uniform backlighting.

The caveat here is that the Oasis is on backorder at Amazon, so you won't get your unit until after Christmas. If you're willing to wait, the Oasis is a fantastic upgrade pick.