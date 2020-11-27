Following the release of the very first Chromecast back in 2013, the small and convenient streaming device from Google has continued to be one of the best and most affordable ways to stream all of your favorite shows on your TV. You plug it in, connect it to your phone, and that's all there is to it.

The 3rd-gen Chromecast is one of the newer models currently available, and if you pick it up at Walmart during Black Friday, you're met with a deal that feels too good to be true. In addition to an $11 instant discount off the $30 retail price, Walmart throws in a $5 Vudu credit that can be used to buy or rent any movie/TV show from the service.

When you factor all of that together, this Chromecast is basically yours for free.

If you're new to the Chromecast, it's perhaps the easiest way to start watching streaming services on your television. It plugs into your TV's HDMI port, you connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and you're done. Now, when you're browsing Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming app on your phone and find something you want to watch, you can tap the Chromecast icon to send that show directly to your TV. It's basically like having your phone as the ultimate remote control, and the whole experience is as seamless as you could ask for.

This version of the Chromecast supports 1080p Full HD streaming, works with the Google Assistant for voice commands, and supports virtually every streaming app you can think of. It's also incredibly compact, hiding behind your TV and making it easy to forget that it's there in the first place.

As for what you can do with that $5 Vudu credit, the short answer is a lot. Vudu has over 150,000 titles available to rent or purchase, meaning you have quite a few choices. New Vudu users can save 30% on their first rental/purchase, too, so you can stretch that $5 to do more than you might think.

Whether you're just getting started with streaming or want to upgrade your spare TV with some added smarts, this is an incredible deal you should 100% jump on.